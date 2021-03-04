‘Fitness is a way of life’ for Rishabh Chokhani, founder, Naturevibe Botanicals
A health enthusiast and a clean eater, Mr. Rishabh Chokhani is the Founder of Naturevibe Botanicals. A brand born out of his passion for fitness and all things natural, today Naturevibe Bitanicals is a global name with presence across US, Europe and Australia. Rishabh’s affinity towards healthy lifestyle and wellness started with his own transformation from being obese to being fit and healthy.
1. What was the idea behind the inception of a health food brand?
While growing up I was a foodie and did not have a balanced diet. I was not involved in sports. My journey from fat to fit made me realize what clean eating habits can offer to human health. That’s when I decide to come up with Naturevibe Botanicals, a brand that offers organic food and other supplements based on the science of botanicals. Our offerings help consumers get high quality products, which are not only affordable and convenient, but also incredibly life changing.
2. While we understand the importance of diet, how important is physical fitness to you?
My moto in life is “Being healthy is not a trend, it’s a lifestyle”. Fitness is not a hobby for me; it is my way of living. Staying fit and healthy keeps me positive not only physically but also mentally. I spend around an hour everyday in my home gym to keep myself physically fit and on weekends I enjoy a good run on the beach.
3. How did you manage fitness during lockdown?
I am a morning person, so I used to get up at 6:00 am and meditate, followed by a 20 min bare foot walk on my terrace garden. After that I had my breakfast and read the newspaper to keep myself updated. In the evenings, I used to run for an hour on treadmill followed by a 1-hour intense workout in my personal gym.
4. What is the latest fitness gadget you bought?
The latest Gadget I bought a treadmill. It is a perfect gym equipment for home and gym workout.
5. What is your personal health goal for this year?
My personal health goal for 2021 is to switch to a vegan diet, improve my strength and stamina, be positive mentally and focus on how to strengthen my mind through meditation.
