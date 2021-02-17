Fitness is all about keeping a balance, says actor and model Jai Bhatia

Jai is a celebrated model and an actor who recently got an opportunity to work with Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Jai is a Punjabi boy who loves to eat everything from Butter Chicken to Biryani and why shouldn't he? Because he knows how to maintain a balance. He says that fitness doesn't mean giving up all the good food. He mentions that leading a life of no taste isn't the sustainable way to go about it because you cannot always resist the good food presented in front of you. Rather, one should know how to burn calories thereafter. Jai very clearly follows a path of eating healthy but having a good fulfilling meal of his choice every once in a while and exercising enough to maintain a balance.

Jai Bhatia during his travels as an Influencer keeps in mind to taste all the different cuisines and experience all unique delicacies from around the world. His career as a successful fashion model proves the fact that his way of leading a fit and healthy life is a great option to go about it.

While being interviewed about his experience with Mr. Bachchan, he mentioned how grateful he is to have gotten a chance to work with him and thinks himself to be on the right track to have gotten such a great opportunity. He mentioned how inspirational his overall experience was. He was so overwhelmed by the fact that Mr. Bachchan continues to be so fit and healthy at such an age. He also explained the importance of sustaining a healthy lifestyle by keeping a balance and not completely quitting things. Also, he shared the reason for his good physique and gave the complete credit to his mother's advice and values of teaching him to eat in small intervals at regular intervals of time rather than having just 2 or 3 big meals throughout the day. He says that discipline, consistency and the power of being optimistic can help any and everybody to attain a body of their dreams.

Very recently, Jai has been signed by the makers of Andhadhund to play a lead role in an upcoming web series. Hence, Jai is now preparing himself to give his 100% here also after having proved his worth in theater. He is all about spreading positivity and maintaining the right balance, both in his diet and in life.

