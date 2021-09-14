Fitvilla Fitness Centre becomes Noida's popular choice for working out

Fitvilla Fitness Centre which is located in Noida Sector 76 is getting popular day by day. It can be called a luxurious gym too, for its aesthetic setup and for the wide range of services that they offer. They also made it to the headlines for organizing a Live Money Heist-inspired event in their gym. This event grabbed several eyeballs for its creative and entertaining side.

The gym is located in a prime location and has a wonderful set up. From a wide range of machines and tools, they are also following strict Covid-19 norms to ensure their client safety. The gym offers several add-on offers to its members and marks as a go-to place for people inclined towards fitness. The fitness trainers will make sure you get a comfortable space while working out and help their members whenever needed.

The spokesperson of Fitvilla Fitness Centre says, "We are happy that people are trusting us. In the pandemic time, we are making sure that hygiene and safety is assured. From proper sanitizing to cleaning and usage of masks, we ensure a safe spot to workout. Also, with the fun events like Money Heist we want to give our members a happy time. Looking forward to more such successful events and happy members becoming a part of Fitvilla Family."

The Money Heist event that they carried out was a big hit. It was a themed event where 10 professionals acted as Heists. Gym members were captivated and they had to perform certain tasks to free themselves. Initially they were skeptical about people's participation. But looking at the participation they were overwhelmed. Members showed interest and carried out all the tasks with ease and fun.

Fitvilla is equipped with World-class Equipment. The gym uses DRAX and Welcare Equipments. Apart from this the Gym has a Bose sound system and is managed by Gymex Software. Fitvilla organizes various events and contests round the year to motivate the members and drive them towards their fitness goals.

We wish them luck and success ahead.