Five reasons for the UK’s growing popularity among Indian students

Covid-19 has catalysed the need for new safety and health initiatives across countries, and the UK has been proactive to keep communication seamless, alter its visa policies and ease immigration deadlines, allowing Indian students to take an informed decision about their education and travel to the UK. To allow students a chance to follow their ambitions during the pandemic, institutions in the UK ensured delivery of high-quality education through online and blended modes.

Drawn to the UK’s renowned universities and its diverse culture, Indians already form one of the largest groups of the UK’s international student community. As per the latest report from the UK Home Office the Tier 4 (study) visas issued to Indian students increased by 102 % in the 12 months’ period between September 2020 and 2021, with the total number of student visas rising to 90,669 from 44,992 at the beginning of that period. The UK student visa issue rate for Indians is 96%, a testimony to the bright and talented students from India who choose to pursue an education in the UK.

At present, the five most compelling reasons that can be attributed for the UK’s rising popularity among Indian students are:

Graduate Route – opportunity for post-study work experience in the UK

The Graduate Route (GR) launched in July last year, provides Indian students the amazing opportunity of stepping into a job in the UK right after the end of their academic programme. As per the GR’s rules, all international students who complete a UG degree or higher at a conforming educational institution in the UK will be able to apply for employment opportunities in the UK at any skill level for two years. Doctoral (PhD) graduates are allowed to stay on for an additional year. Even students who have been studying online in their home country, are eligible to apply. This is a great opportunity for students in India, who have been planning to study in the UK, and they can make the most of their time in the UK by not only studying but also starting their professional careers.

Safety and contingency planning

Universities in the UK have taken all measures to safeguard student health and safety. Besides Covid-securing campuses and accommodations, they have drawn up contingency plans for fresh outbreaks as well. They are prepared not only to provide safety to the students but also to continue the delivery of education through online channels. The universities are also focused on helping students cope with the effects of the pandemic, mentally, by working out ways to help students socialise and keep active.

UK - home to world-renowned higher education

For students aiming to get a well-rounded, high quality higher education with a global outlook from a foreign destination to earn creds and employment opportunities across the world, choosing the UK is a good decision. The QS World University Rankings 2022, list four UK universities among the top 10 in the world and the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 lists 26 UK universities in the top 200. Also, London has featured as the ‘top city for students’ consecutively since 2018, making this its fifth year, in the 'QS Best Student Cities Ranking’.

The UK offers world-class faculty, infrastructure and facilities allowing students to gain skills they need to thrive in evolving work ecosystem. The cultural diversity in college helps students gain a world view into ideologies from different parts of the world and this international exposure gives students an edge as they enter the job space. Something around industry-academic connect

UK degrees and life experience makes for Employability

Academic degrees from the UK are well recognised and considered high quality credentials whether delivered online or in person. Therefore, UK graduates are considered among the most employable in the world as per QS Graduate Employability Rankings. A report by the Universities UK International (UUKi) states that 83 per cent of international graduates, credit their UK degree for helping them get a job. This signifies that a UK education is respected by employers and academics from all over the world and adds to a candidates resume.

Scholarship opportunities

There is a range of scholarships open to Indian students to study in the UK which include those provided individually by universities, as well as government-funded scholarships. These include well know scholarships like the Women in STEM scholarships, India Chevening program, the GREAT scholarships, Commonwealth scholarships, Charles Wallace India Trust scholarships and many more.

With new inclusive policies, employment opportunities and educational excellence in the offing, we will witness more students opting for an education in the UK.