Five top sports you can watch on television

Sports binging is one of the addictive recreations. The pandemic has affected the games a lot. Due to the spread of COVID the entire gaming and entertainment industry has been affected very badly. But amid all these, the sports arenas are all set, ready to commence from the upcoming months. The COVID-19 pandemic had snatched all their fun, but the champions are now ready to welcome their fans. Though spectators are not open to physical witness, all live streams will be made available with additional commentaries, online coverage. Here are the top 5 sports seasons you can watch live on TV.

EURO CUP 2021-

From June 12th, 2021, we witnessed the UEFA European Championship inauguration at 12:30 am, which was adjourned for a pandemic according to IST. The closing ceremony will be taking place on Sunday, which is July 11th, 2021. Spain, Italy, Denmark and England have qualified for the semifinals, which will be held in London. Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium.

BROADCASTING: Telecasts are available for various spectators. In INDIA – SONY SPORTS NETWORK – IN HINDI (Through SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN). LIVESTREAMING can be witnessed through SONYLIV APP AND WEBSITE. THE UNITED STATES- ESPN SPORTS OR UNIVISION COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS PAIN- ON MEDIASET SPAIN, GERMANY- DasErste /ARD/ SkyGermany, FRANCE- M6/TF1, UNITED KINGDOM-BBC Sports Network.

OLYMPICS:

The games are scheduled to take place from 7:00 am EDT on Friday, from July 23rd, 2021, and the finale will start at 7:00 am EDT on August 8th, 2021, in TOKYO, JAPAN. Going to be one of the most expensive summer games in Olympic history after a year-long delay due to the pandemic scenario in Tokyo and worldwide, the International Olympic Committee and Japan Olympic Committee made it happen after their tiring efforts. Scheduled for 16 days, this Olympics will be one of the most exciting as communicated by the hosting country where there will be around 50 different sports activities.

BROADCASTING: Telecasts will take place on: In the UNITED STATES- NBC Universal ,INDIA- SONY Pictures Network, CHINA – CCTV(China Central Television) , UNITED KINGDOM- BBC Eurosport, AUSTRALIA- Channel 7/7Mate/7Two , LIVE TELECASTS: Olympics Live Telecast will be majorly done by NBC Universal, beIN Sports, EuroSport, and Sony Six/Sony Ten.

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE (IPL) 2021-

A professional, fourteenth edition men’s domestic competition in India is referred to as one of the world's richest, oldest, and most popular T20 cricket. This year 2021 T20 features 56 matches at group level, two qualifiers, one elimination round, and the finals conducted every year around April and May representing various cities and teams. Amid this pandemic, the IPL 2021 happened in the UAE from the 9th of April, 2021 and this league is set to take place in two staged versions in a round-robin format. Rest of the matches are scheduled to take place from September to October in UAE due to the COVID-19 scenario in India.

The broadcast is available in Hindi, English, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, and Kannada. Different languages but united as a team by the players and the multi-lingual spectators. The squads for the IPL 2021 are grouped in 8 teams consisting of various teams from different parts of the country.

BROADCASTING: Telecasts will take place on: In INDIA and its subcontinents- STAR SPORTS , UNITED STATES – Willow TV Channel /SuperSport, UK & IRELAND – SKY SPORTS CRICKET, AUSTRALIA – Fox Sports /Foxtel channel, SINGAPORE, MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA - StarHub TV, beIN, SOUTH ASIA – Yupp TV and BANGLADESH –Channel 9.

ICC MEN'S T20 WORLD CUP 2021-

Filled with numerous surprises this year, ICC has come up with several changes including change of location from India to UAE and Oman, declared by ICC 2 days earlier. However, India will be hosting the matches of the event in UAE to be held from October 17th to November 14th. There are 45 matches to be played and 16 countries will be participating, including India, Oman, Pakistan, Australia, Scotland, England, Namibia, South Africa, Ireland, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, West Indies, Netherlands, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and with 45 matches to be played.

BROADCASTING: Telecasts will take place on: In INDIA and its neighbouring countries -Star Sports: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports SELECT 1, Star Sports SELECT 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Marathi on Asianet Plus SD (For 9 India + Semis + Final), Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, The UK- Fox Sports , SOUTH AFRICA - SuperSport to telecast live coverage of Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2021, BANGLADESH - Gazi TV (GTV), Maasranga and BTV National, PAKISTAN- PTV Sports and Ten Sport, SRI LANKA- Channel Eye of Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) ,SOUTH ASIAN COUNTRIES- Yupp TV.

WIMBLEDON 2021 –

Wimbledon hosts one of the best tennis tournaments, and some of the World's biggest tennis stars will be facing off. The Wimbledon 2021 was inaugurated on June 28th, 2021(Monday) and will continue for two weeks, ending with the finals on July 11th, 2021(Sunday) in London, England, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

BROADCASTING: Telecasts will take place on: In the European countries- Euro sport will broadcast the tournament, United Kingdom the BBC, India – to be broadcasted on Star Sports, America – ESPN, Australia - Fox Sports Australia.

For sports enthusiasts, these broadcasts are a way to enjoy their favourite sports even amid the pandemic. So, watch your favourite sport and enjoy.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.