Flying Private Jet: COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Is Flying Private Jet Safe During COVID-19?

When you are living amid a pandemic, flying does not seem like the best idea.

That was certainly the case for most of 2020, with many individuals and families postponing trips they had planned for a long time. Normalcy feels a lot closer in 2021, but there are still factors to consider when traveling.

Sometimes a person may have no option, as they have to travel for business or family reasons.

Below is an explanation of how you can use chartered planes to your advantage if you want to fly but remain COVID-safe.

Avoiding COVID-19 While Flying

When you read about the spread of COVID-19, even in 2021, you may be fearful of flying. You can take precautions when you are in a commercial plane, such as wearing goggles and an N95 mask. The problem is that all it takes is one slip up from you or another person, and you could catch the virus.

Chartering a private jet is an enticing option. You are avoiding a lot of the issues that would be presented during commercial travel, pertaining to the spread of COVID-19, and experiencing a high level of privacy and security.

When you fly on a private jet, you have peace of mind that all the people on the plane are tested and free of COVID-19. Pilots take regular tests, as do the few crew members who may come on your flight.

If you were to get your entire party tested before leaving, you would be sure that no one has COVID-19 when they are on the plane. That means you can even fly without masks, which is a huge relief to families who have younger children. Now you can fly safely, reach your destination, and avoid the virus.

Flying Out of Necessity

Many people wonder if they should avoid flying as the COVID-19 pandemic enters another stage. That may be the answer for some, but it is not feasible for others.

Perhaps you work in an industry where you regularly have to visit different cities. If you have an essential role within your company, chartering a private jet for you may be in their best interests.

When flying on a private jet, you do not have to worry about catching COVID-19 from the person next to you. If you are traveling as a group of employees for a company, everyone is tested, which means that you are safe in each other’s company.

Your business will not have to concern itself with employees constantly testing positive and needing to stay away from the office because they were flying on commercial airlines. Flying on a private jet would eliminate those issues.

Assessing Your Risk

When you are on a private jet, your chances of catching COVID-19 are very low. This is because everyone on the flight goes through testing before the trip, while you can even order more than one test if you want to avoid any doubt. The issue is that the risk from COVID-19 is not the same for each person. Per the United States CDC, certain medical conditions put a person at greater risk of COVID-19 complications. Perhaps you, a family member, or one of your kids is in the high-risk category.

You may have to travel for family reasons, such as visiting an older relative or attending a wedding. Such trips are a lot safer when you can rent a private jet, as the family can travel together and avoid mingling with others on a commercial plane.

Even with those precautions, you may be fearful of catching the virus. So what you have to do is assess your risk and take precautions. Perhaps multiple tests for everyone on board before the flight will help, while anyone in a high-risk category can wear goggles and don an N95 mask for the flight duration.

Fly in Luxury and With Peace of Mind

There is something special about flying on a private jet, which you cannot replicate through any other mode of travel. That is why chartered planes are expensive to rent and why people book private jets anyway.

Going on a chartered plane is the best option if you have to take a trip during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether for work or personal reasons. You avoid the hassle of going through airport security and boarding a commercial plane while there are no unruly passengers next to you who may cause problems or spread the virus to you.

Aside from being COVID-19 safe, you are also going to have the time of your life. Flying on a private jet is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which everyone should enjoy at least a few times.

Enjoy Your Upcoming Trip

Flying around India or abroad is a pleasurable experience. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, those with means loved traveling on first and business class, as those parts of the plane were very luxurious. Now that a virus is spreading around the world, flying commercially may not appeal.

Even if you spend a lot of money on a first-class ticket, you have no guarantee about COVID-19 safety, as the surrounding people may not take the same precautions.

That is why flying via a private jet can help you enjoy your upcoming trip. You can relax in the knowledge that everyone in your party will be safe, while you can go anywhere in the world on a chartered plane.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.