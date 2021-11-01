FMCG Company TruNativ’s ‘Everyday Protein’ making India healthier

TruNativ, a Smart Nutrition FMCG Company, developed India's first family friend natural Protein, "Everyday Protein," with the goal of making India healthier. With this introduction, the brand pledges to help clients overcome India's macronutrient inadequacies by providing urban natural food fortification solutions.

The goal of 'Everyday Protein' is to help urban Indians improve their immunity, muscle health, and overall well-being. TruNativ introduced a unique approach to solving protein insufficiency by incorporating an "Everyday Protein" into the nutrient delivery system. From the atta in roti and parathas to Pasta and even Pizzas, this family-friendly heat-stable protein powder can be cooked, baked, or blended with regular dishes. It's made to blend in with a variety of Indian dishes and doesn't change the flavor, texture, or appearance of the dish. Everyday Protein has dairy and plant-based alternatives with no added colors, flavors, or sweeteners.

"The path will not be easy as we will have to help India comprehend the need for protein for healthier living and then we will have to make Indians recognize how much protein they consume versus how much they should ideally be taking," says Pranav Malhotra, founder of TruNativ.

According to studies, India today has 1 billion cases of lifestyle diseases, and the country's nutritional landscape is to blame. Our primary Indian diet consists primarily of carbohydrates. The entire journey would be dedicated to informing India about the necessity of protein, the body's building block. As a result, in order to educate our fellow Indians, we are forming a network of doctors, dieticians, and nutritionists who will continue to support us on our journey. Apart from them, we're bringing in celebrities from many walks of life to help us raise awareness about the issue through events and public service messaging."

Even among the well-educated urban elite, 73 percent are protein deficient, according to surveys. According to the survey, 91 percent of Indian women understand that protein is a body-building block, but only 3% of them know how to consume it or why it is beneficial. To address all of these concerns, TruNativ offers Everyday Protein, a certified and traceable protein sourced from the United States and Ireland.

