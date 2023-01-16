Folk artiste in Hyderabad earns living by attaching Paytm QR code to bull's head

Digital payments have revolutionized the way Indians conduct transactions, and one company that has been at the forefront of this change is Paytm. The digital payment platform which pioneered the QR payments revolution in India has made it easier for people to make payments and transfer money without the need for cash. Recently, a picture that has been circulating on social media has shown just how widespread and accepted Paytm has become.

అందరికి భోగి, మకర సంక్రాంతి శుభాకాంక్షలు !!



Happy BHOGI and MAKARA SANKRANTHI to all !!



Digital India. Digital Gangireddu. Paytm karo :) pic.twitter.com/N8E65ytPOd — Sundeep (@sun_desh) January 14, 2023

The image, shared by a Twitter user named Sundeep, shows a folk artist from the Gangireddu community in Hyderabad earning a living through Paytm. The artiste hung a Paytm QR code on his bull’s head to receive payments digitally.

This unique use case highlights the convenience of using Paytm and its widespread acceptance among people. Sundeep captioned the picture, “Happy BHOGI and MAKARA SANKRANTHI to all !! Digital India. Digital Gangireddu. Paytm karo :)”

Artistes from the Gangireddu community traditionally visit homes across the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during festivals such as Sankranti, entertaining with their music and dance to earn a living.

The use of Paytm in this context shows that people are not only embracing digital payments for their convenience but are also using it to preserve and modernize traditional cultural practices.

The company's QR-based payment solution has made it possible for people from every socio-economic strata to make digital transactions. Indeed, Paytm's mission is to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy by making digital transactions accessible to everyone.

Disclaimer: This article has been created on behalf of Paytm by HT Brand Studio.