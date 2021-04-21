Folk singer Rajbha Gadhvi's vlogs are inspirational during these tough times

In this unprecedented and tough times, when the cases of Covid patients are increasing leaps and bounds, the artists are leaving no stones unturned to ensure that people stay at home and relax themselves.

Rajbha Gadhvi started this from his official YouTube channel. The series is titled as ' "Vagade thi Varta" which means stories amidst wilderness. One can enjoy the stories by logging on to YouTube and following his work. Rajbha sits in the forest area with his harmonium and Sound system intact and starts his proceedings. The name of artist's Rajbha Gadhvi's YouTube channel is 'Rajbha Gadhvi Gir Studio'. The channel has received immense appreciation from the people. A best way to douse the growing stress in these tiring times.

Rajbha Gadhvi spoke his heart out with us for the same, "I didn't start this series for any experiment or promotion of my art. This is my learnings which I wish to impart in the form of Dayro. Everyone is aware about the Covid times and we are back to square one with a growing number of cases. The lockdown has been imposed again in different parts of the nation. This means that people have to stay back home. An individual spends most of his time on social media platforms seeking some relaxation, enjoyment and watchable content. I am happy that I am blessed with this art of folk singing and my hard work of accumulating teachings is bearing me fruits in the form of happiness on the faces of the viewers. I will continue this as I am enjoying the process of conveying rural folks and songs to the viewers. Hope they keep loving this. I pray for everyone's well-being. Let's stay at home and battle it out with corona."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.