Forest Hill Golf & Country Club Resort– A slice of heaven

Situated close to the city beautiful Chandigarh, Forest Hill Resort epitomizes luxury in blissful settings by offering a rejuvenating experience in the lap of nature. Being away from the never ending noise of the city, here you will experience the bliss of nature.

A 10-minute drive from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh will take you to a hidden heaven of sorts, leaving you awe-inspired. The project is a warm welcoming hug that embraces you with its serene and tranquil environment. From the moment you step into this jungle retreat, the magnificent Shivalik Hill views, green surroundings and sprawling landscape will take your breath away.

Set against a backdrop of the 10,000 acres of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary at the foothills of the Shivalik Range, Forest Hill Resort is the perfect place to experience one of its kind wildlife and Birdlife. The exotic flora and fauna around would make for one of the best weekend getaways in Northern India.

FHR Golf Course, Academy & Range

Drawing golf enthusiasts from far and near, Forest Hill Resort’s golf course is the best place to practice this royal game. The 12-hole par 35 golf course is a perfect blend of strategy, the dynamism of power, finesse and fun. It is one of the most challenging courses, giving seasoned players a tough game to play. With tight well-bunkered greens of varying sizes and intricate contouring placed on sometimes meandering, undulating and tricky landscape, each fairway is on a different plane with natural hurdles of gorges, lakes and sand bunkers.

FHR Club House

From afternoon games of golf on the vast green lawns to evenings spent relaxing with friends, Forest Hill Resort has a number of areas where you can lighten your mood amidst nature. Perfect legendary architecture equipped with all modern amenities, the Club House has a well stocked bar, elegant dining rooms, serving piping hot dishes and lithographs on the wall displaying the rich history of golf. Whether it is the ambience of the place, delicacies that are served or the range of best liquor, FHR Clubhouse is the place you would love to be.

Outdoor activities & Adventure zone

There’s no shortage of opportunities for fun at Forest Hill Resort. Embrace the unadulterated nature & explore lush forests while taking one of the most surreal hiking expeditions and enjoying mountain biking. Fish at the glorious lake or enjoy a boat ride at lake on the raft amidst a picturesque landscape to experience the perfect adrenaline rush! Jungle safari, Archery, Horse Riding, and E-biking are some of other activities you can try here at FHR.

If you’re looking for an adrenaline rush and some adventure sports, you can choose from a range of exciting activities – Burma Bridge, Commando Net, Tunnel Crossing, Tarzan Swing, Ladder Climb, Rappelling and Hanging Machaan.

Clubhouse Restaurant

Spread across acres of lush greenery, the resort encompasses specialty multi-cuisine restaurants to pamper your palate. The Latin American style club-house restaurant caters perfectly to the needs of the visitors and guests. The stylish interiors with taupe and brown wall finishes create a perfected ambience suited to the high-end dining experience on offer. The restaurant’s social scene offers something to tempt everyone - from varied scrumptious breakfast buffets to intimate dining and fully catered functions.

Accommodation - The FHR Cottages

Born out of a dream to provide guests with bespoke and experiential getaways to relax and rejuvenate in an impeccably-styled home away from home, Cottages at FHR offer spacious, comfortable and aesthetically designed living space in the lap of nature. The two stunning nature style eco-lodges set a new benchmark, providing a studio style living and bedroom area, equipped with a king-size bed and adjacent living area and other amenities. This will not only give you a homelike feel, but their modern amenities will make the stay worth every bit. The lavish interiors are endowed with superior décor, subtle colors and elegant embellishments.

Lakeshore Cottage at Forest Hill Resort

FHR Organic farm

The FHR Organic farm is a very popular destination for those who want to see how an organic sustainable farm works. From exotic vegetables to culinary herbs and spices to medicinal plants, everything is grown organically and pesticide-free. Take a guided tour with the professional horticulturist to learn about Agro- forestry projects and organic farming facilities for a unique educational experience.

Banquet facilities & open lawns for parties

Situated conveniently close to Chandigarh, Forest Hill Resort is the best place to make your celebrations even more memorable. Proudly holding the reputation of phenomenal service and exceptional attention to details, Forest Hill Resort has professional event coordinators who will assist you in planning every detail of your wedding or any other event. You also get a choice of venues at the Resort for wedding ceremonies, receptions as well as corporate events ranging in size from intimate to grand. Whether enveloped in unforgettable warmth of the BallRoom or majestic scenery of the lush green and vast lawns with Shivalik Hills in the backdrop, every detail of your event will convey your personal style-unveiling the masterpiece celebration you have always imagined.

Have unlimited fun with near and dear ones amidst nature!

So pack your bags and escape to the woodlands. For bookings or any queries you can send an email at info@foresthillresort.com or can check their website. To book your stay, please visit the website.

Resort: Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, Village Karoran (Near Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh), District Mohali, Punjab, India.