Fostering a humanitarian medical practice

Renowned as an influential orthodontist based in Delhi, Dr Ashish Gupta is a highly respected professional in the field of Orthodontics and Dental health. Currently, he runs a multi-speciality dental clinic in the heart of South Delhi along with his brother Dr. Ajai Gupta who is a prosthodontist. For Dr. Gupta, picturing himself in the field must have been fated all along. Drawing inspiration from his father Late Dr. JP Gupta who established the centre in the late 1960s, it is currently running with its third generation of qualified and professional doctors.

With a vision to provide the most advanced dental care facility in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere, the centre is well- equipped with state of art CAD CAM technology as well as offers cutting edge digital technology in dentistry. The clinic offers a wide variety of dental services such cosmetic dental restorations (fillings) and dental extractions, dentures, orthodontic treatment, implants, aligners, maxillofacial surgery and pathology, lingual braces, smile designing, bridal orthodontics, social 6’s etc.

After the completion of his schooling in New Delhi, Dr. Gupta pursued his BDS from Vasantdada Patil Dental College (VPDC) in Maharashtra and further completed his Masters in Orthodontics (MDS) from Chennai in 2002. Learning new things has been a perpetual movement for him to increasingly keep himself updated with the latest advancement in the field. He further went on to pursue his Diplomate in National Board (DNB) in Orthodontics conducted by Ministry of Health, Govt of India and M. Orth RCS (Orthodontics) from Edinburgh, UK. He also trained himself in advanced Lingual Orthodontics from Seoul, South Korea and was one of the pioneers to be certified in Invisalign system of Aligners when it was launched in India. He has also been awarded with fellowships of Pierre Fauchard Academy, World Federation of Orthodontists, FICD, ICCDE and ICD.

It is a well-known fact that ‘a doctor doesn’t just practice medicine, rather becomes the medicine himself’. His belief in a touch of humanity to not just treat ‘sick patients’ but to ‘save lives’ has earned him a status of an ethical professional in the field of dental medicine. According to Dr. Gupta, ‘what we do at our centre is special. We not only change smiles, but actually change lives. Nothing can describe the huge satisfaction that we get when a patient of ours appreciates our efforts and leaves our clinic.’

Dr. Gupta is a strong advocate of ethical dental practise and believes in creating personalised treatment plans depending on the uniqueness of the problem of each patient. Fostering a sense of commitment to maintain a long-term relationship and build trust amongst his patients, his clinic attracts people not only from the vicinity of Delhi- NCR but also from other states such as Kerala, Kashmir, Maharashtra, North Eastern states, as well as overseas. Over the past two decades he has been associated with several colleges and universities as a mentor, teacher and examiner for undergraduate and post-graduate courses along with several major national and international conferences in the field.

Recently, he has been featured in the Forbes India (March 2021) issue for his commitment towards ethical practices in the field of Dental health for more than 2 decades now as well as for providing quality care to patients in Delhi NCR region during the pandemic since May 2020.

Dentistry had to be in Dr. Gupta’s destiny, as no day is just an average day. Ever since the pandemic, every day presents a new challenge and gives him an opportunity to rise above each challenge. As the pandemic triggered more anxiety amongst people, he witnessed a surge of patients with cracked or broken teeth with dull headaches and soreness in the jaw. His responsibility as a doctor did not end with providing the medical treatment to such conditions but also counsel his patient towards lowering their stress and anxiety. As the pandemic brought about a paradigm shift in the working culture of every individual, he ensured the safety and protection of both his staff and patients. Dr. Gupta and his team is currently running the clinic following all sterilisation and hygiene protocols such as mandatory PPE kits, training of staff on COVID protocols, single sitting treatments, vaccination, etc. Exploring innovative ways to treat patients through new and advanced technology also added to the benefit of the patients whereby they are required to visit for multiple sittings after a gap of 3 months instead of every month. With the support of his wife, Dr. Poonam Gupta, who is an Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon at the centre and his brother, Dr. Ajai Gupta, he remains true to his priorities to put his patients first by placing himself on the front line in the field of dental medicine in the country while also juggling his multiple roles and responsibilities as a doctor, father, son, husband, teacher, social worker and a friend…. all with smile and perfection!

