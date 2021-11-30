Founder of Digi8 Marketing Inc. Pankaj Sharma shares tips for Digital Marketing

As Joebhai Chernov had once said, “Good marketing makes the company look smart. Great marketing makes the customer feel smart”. It is no brainer that the Internet is a global village that helps us connect with each other at a low cost from the comfort of our homes. Businesses are known to take advantage of any situation available to them. Internet is one of the best resources to market yourself or your business. Digital Marketing is cheaper and more sustainable in comparison with traditional marketing. Pankaj Sharma is a prolific Digital Marketer who is well-versed in using the Internet as a weapon.

Pankaj Sharma established Digi8 Marketing Inc. to help individuals and organizations fill the gap between them and their target audience. Digi8 Marketing Inc. provides services on the international market and is well-known for its services. These services include Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing (SMM), Brand Positioning, etc. for to increase the visibility of your brand. They aim to position your brand in such a way in front of the audience that they believe they are making smarter decisions. They ensure to present each client positively. Also, they highlight their unique selling points creatively to make them stand out in their industry. It is appreciable that each client gets a customized solution optimized specially for them. Digi8 understands that the requirements of any brand varies and depends on numerous factors. Hence, they ensure that every client gets the deserving special attention and take care of their problems.

Having seven years of experience, Pankaj Sharma is the encyclopaedia when it comes to Digital Marketing. He is well-aware of all the ins and outs and the little details necessary for Digital Marketing. Pankaj often encourages and guides his team of professionals and experts on how to tackle complex circumstances. In addition, he runs a YouTube channel to impart Digital Marketing knowledge to people searching for the right resources. His goal is to break stereotypes surrounding Digital Marketing and encourage more and more people to take on this path. He believes that Digital Marketing is a creative and profitable career path for people.

Pankaj Sharma has been through immense trials and tribulations to climb up the ladder of success. He says that if you choose to become a Digital Marketer, then learn to be patient and creative.



Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.