Foxclues India top 100 professors, teachers & researchers, first list announced

Foxclues achieved reputation for its expertise in implementation of strategic planning and Market research. It has become one of the most trusted marketing organizations of India. It is specialised in devising efficient algorithms for market research and are providing their services to over 100 companies. They primarily implement their methods for targeted marketing through target customer analysis, market segregation and sorting. Its ranking is valid and is recognized by a lot of corporate companies for references.

Foxclues is being appreciated for its recent initiative to honour various people from different fields who are doing exceptional work. It recently hosted ‘India Prime Top 100 Professors | Teachers | Researchers Award’ and honoured the top 100 professors, teachers and researchers of India who are providing their services to the nation and are helping in carving a better society. The best-selling author and Director of Foxclues, Mrinal KJ shared his happiness regarding this. He congratulated the winners and said that they are very happy that they got the privilege to host such an event to honour some of the hard working people of our nation.

Foxclues released the list of winners of ‘India Prime Top 100 Professors | Teachers | Researchers Award’. The Professors who guided numerous students and are being honoured for making this society a better place are Dr. Shivendra Singh, Suman Muralidhar Pawar, Professor (Dr.) Amitbodh Upadhyaya, Dr. Rajesh Chauhan, Dr. Sunil Babu Melingi, Professor Ekta Menghani, Dr. Manorama Singh, Datta Ashok Nalle, Dr. N Deepa, Dr. G. Babu, Dr Balakrishnan Subramanian, Ramesh Jadhav, Dr. Ashok Revu Rathod, Samkit Jayeshbhai Shah, M.Suguna Devakumari, Nirav Rajendrakumar Soni, Prof. Sapna Sharma, Dr.Rajkumar.E, Dr. M. Prabavathy, Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Kumar Tyagi, Dr. Sidhartha Kar, G. Aphia Mary, Madhurima Dasgupta, Dr. Subhasis Roy, Dr. S. Lavanya, Prof Dr Krutii Vajir, Dr. Surendra Kumar, Dr.Reshma V.K, Dr. P. Selvam, Prof. Megha Vishant Ainapukar, Dr.J.Preetha, Dr. Umesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Ashutosh Shankhdhar, Sanjaya Kumar Sarangi, Dr. Indrajit Pan.

The Researchers who won the accolades of people and are being appreciated are Renuka Kad, Shashank Dattatray Kulkarni, Dr. R. Sivaraman, Dr Balakrishnan C, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Mohanty, H R Pratheep, Arnabjyoti Deva Sarma, Dr. Rukam Singh Tomar, Dr. R. Prathiviraj, Dr. Ayushi Sharma, K Bharathi yazhini, Dr. K. Praghash, Dr Aswin Kumer S V, Koushik Sadhukhan, Mohammad Asif, Renuka Kad, Suhas B Shirol, Dr.G.Kumaravel, Dr.Nitasha Bali, Naupada Satyanarayana, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Dr. S.Bhagavathi Kanagaraj, Dr Nachiket Shankarrao Dighe, Pranay Bhalerao, Sarbajit Chowdhury, Satish Mahadeo Gore, Dr. Satabdi roy Choudhury, Dr. Sachin S Raj and Dr. Sheerali Arya.

The teachers whose work was admired by people and are being appreciated through this award are dr. Dilip Kumar Sasmal, Dr. Senorita Lobo, Raju Pettem, Rahul Ghose, Er Hemant Mehta, Meeta Chakrabarti, Dr Archana Acharya, Shaikh Muntajeeb Babu, Prashant Ranjan Sahay, Fareen Wahid Qureshi, Dr Chaitali Mukherjee, Madhumita Seal, dr. Gurrapu chandrashekhar, Dr Chaitali Mukherjee, Alka Chaturvedi, V Sibin Mathew, Jintu Kumar Das, Neville Albequaid Reay, Harendra Jha, Dr. Shyam Sundar Agrawal, Raminder Singh Mahla, Sandipan Ghosh, Deepa V H, Dilip Kumar Sharma, Smt Indira Singh, Dr. Kshma Swamkar, Vineet Ashish, Dharmaraj, Pradhan, Savitri Dhayal, Dr. Ravindra Dey, Ms. Sangeeta Mukherjee, Sakshi Sharma.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.