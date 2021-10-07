Foxclues India Top 100 Women Icon Awards, first list announced

Foxclues achieved a reputation for its expertise in implementation of strategic planning and Market research. It is now one of the most trusted marketing organizations of India. It is specialised in creating efficient algorithms for market research and are providing their services to over 100 companies. They primarily implement their methods for targeted marketing through target customer analysis, market segregation and sorting. Its ranking is valid and is recognized by a lot of corporate companies for references.

Foxclues is being appreciated for its recent initiative to honour various people from different fields who are doing exceptional work. It recently hosted ‘India Top 100 Women Icon Awards’ and honoured the top 100 Women who have done exceptional work and helped improve the society of India. These are intended to honour the women who are providing their services to the nation and are helping in carving a better society. The best-selling author and Director of Foxclues, Mrinal KJ shared his happiness regarding this. He congratulated the winners and said that they are very happy that they got the privilege to host such an event to honour some of the hard working people of our nation.

Foxclues released the list of winners of ‘India Top 100 Women Icon Awards’. The women who inspired millions through their hard work and are the recipients of this award are Dr. Priyanka Gupta, Ms. Sejal Davey, Dr Kshma Swarnkar, Kiruthika Saravanan, Indoo Agarwaal, Sneha Jain, Salomie Jennifer S, Kunjal Vira, Rashmi Mishra, DR .Angela Khanna, Subathra, Delnaz Balsara Sharma, Seema Saxena, Suma Basavaraj Choudhari, Dr.Rakesh kalsi / keshi Gupta, Dr. Sushma Jaiswal, Dr Smita Natwarlal Solanki, Neha Mittal, Mona Singh, Annie Jain, Binita Sarkar, CEO And Founder Director, Dr. Satabdi Roy Choudhury, Keshavi Mehta, Zainab Siddiqui Khan, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Dietician Payel Kumar, Kanika Mohan Saxena, Dr ANUSHA M, Debarati Pal, Raseena Chablani, Author Anu Jain, Adv. Swati Shankar, Dr. Jyoti Pankaj, Dr. Ruchi Pankaj Shrivastava, Pragya Saxena Mohan, Dr Rajni Garg, Devipriya Guha, Dr.K.Anuradha, Mrs. Shweta Sisodiya, Dipannita Deb, Kanika Saxena, Nisrin Porbandarwala, Ambika yadav, Sangeeta Desarda, Nisha Rishab lamba, Dr. Brinda Shah, Miss Punit Lulla, Dr. Lipika Modi, AR Shruti Deshpande, Dr Gayathri Vadapalli, Rhea Resham Bari, Dr. Savita Mishra, Aashna Suneja, CA Rashi Bajpai, Capt.Suneha Gadpande, Manisha kishor Dialani, Komal Parakh, Dr.Kavyachand Yalamudi, Dr Harmeet Kaur Bhalla, Smriti Mishra, Dn.Mahendri.N.V.MSc.MHRM.MPhil.R.D.,, Astro Artist Saumya, Shivangi, Dr. Hemapriya Jayapal, DR. Daksha Rajeshkumar Udhani, Ankita Kashyap, Kamakshi, Aarti Patil, Tanya Chadha, Dr.Thejo Kumari Amudala, Alisha Khattar, Jyoti Bawa, Sakthi Poorani M, Naseha Sameen, Dr. Leena Sarkar, Richa Madaan, Twisha Ray, Dr.Jyotsna Rani Sahoo, Litty Lokanath, Minal Chandra, M Jayashree, Dr. Namita Laxmi Jagaddeb, Medha dua, Sana Sidheeque, Shakiba Khan, Mahira Anwari, Jenetben V Solanki, Dr. Sonali Sachin Bhagat, Aritraa Chatterjee, Counselor Rima k, Laxmi Giridhar Awar, Rudranshi Shukla, Saranya Kalathur, Miss Divya Rai, Manjupriya Marisamy, Anjali Sinha, Dr. Astro Simran Varshney, Hemisha Shah, Mrs. Rajalakshmi Kurup and Poonam.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.