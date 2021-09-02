Foxclues second list of India Top 100 Professors teachers researchers

FoxClues is one of the most reputed organisations in the field of strategic planning and Market research. It is regarded as the best digital Market Research Company of India. It earned trust of the people through its years of highly efficient service to various companies. Its speciality lies in creating and implementing efficient algorithms for market research and collection of data for enforcing targeted marketing through customer base analysis, market segregation and sorting. It is recognised as a trusted and efficient organisation by many corporate companies, as well.

Foxclues recently announced its initiative to host an award ceremony for honouring various hardworking people from different fields who are striving to bring a change, and it received wide appreciation for this gesture. It recently hosted ‘India Prime Top 100 Professors | Teachers | Researchers Award’ and honoured the top 100 professors, teachers and researchers of India who are struggling to make their impact and contribute to the society. The best-selling author and Director of FoxClues, Mrinal KJ announced that it was their pleasure to have hosted such an event and honour the most deserved people of India and congratulated the winners.

Foxclues released the list of winners of ‘India Prime Top 100 Professors | Teachers | Researchers Award’. The Professors who guided numerous students and are being honoured for making this society a better place are Udayasri Kompalli, Rahul Trikambhai Israni, Dr. Hiteshkumar H Mehta, Dr. Sudhir Vishwanathrao Sherodkar, Dr. Awanit Kumar, Dr. N. sathyamoorthy, Dr. Abdul salam khan, Dr. G. Babu, Dr. balakrishnan subramanian, Dr. D. Princess jeba, prof. R.s.gupta, Dr. Jyoti syal, Prof. megha vishant ainapurkar, meenakshi nikhil soni, dr rajbala singh, Dr. Rajendra bhaskarrao patil, Dr. Krushna prasad shadangi., madhukar mohanrao deshmukh, Dr. Anupam srivastav, Dr. v.girija, anshul gupta, Dr. anil deka, Dr. Deepa jose, Dr. S. Thangamayan, Dr. Suhail jeelani shah, Dr. Sheetal babar, navin kumar agrawal, Dr. Basant lal, vivek manik halmare, mr. Ajit prasad mahato, Dr. T. S harsha, binu p m, proshanta kumar dutta, d. Ramya, Dr. v.girija, s. Annalakshmi, prof. Amitabha gupta, G. Aphia Mary, Dr. borelli john robert, dr prabal pratap singh

The teachers whose work was admired by people and are being appreciated through this award are Dr. Asha Sharma, Gunjan Tripathi, Shyam Kumar Sharma, Dr. Prasenjit sarkar, Dr. Ragini, Karishma Ahuja, Sudhakara G, Jiaur Rahman, Bhavya Chugh, Rashmi Tripathi, Kiran Suresh Kumar Gupta, Ashwini Sandeep Adhikari, Roshan Ramesh Ramteke, Varun K, Pausali Mukherjee, Deepak Sharma, Amit Vasantrao Kale, Dr.Anil Deka, Abhishek Thirthahalli, Susharitha sugumar, Dr. Jeffy Cherry K, Udhaya rohini A K, Iyer Revathy Rajaram, Saumya Jain, Rashmi Rai, Ekta Kohli, Dr. K. Ramesh Rao, Mili Milind Patil, Pradeep Kumar Yadav.

The Researchers who won the accolades of people and are being appreciated are Dr.N.A.Siddiqui (Dr.Nafees Ahmad Siddiqui), Dr.K.Bharathi yazhini, Dr. Saurabh Doshi, Dr.S.Bhagavathi Kanagaraj, Shruthi Dasapala, Dr Dinesh M Chaudhary, Nazrul islam, SADAF MUSHTAQ NASTI, Dr. Jolly Masih, Pranay Bhalerao, Pragati Agarwal, Dr. Francis D'Costa, Doctor Nancy Burat, Dr. Jitendra Kumar Saroj, Vijay Kumar Koninti, Dr. DHANRAJ, Rashi Saxena, Dr. Vijayakanth Periyasamy, Visalaxi Sankaravadivel, Deeksha Dogra, Dr.Jiggnna Desai, Dr. Soumi Dey, Dr.Dinesh Sabnis, Mr. Muzafer Rasool Hajam, Sonali Tiwari, Dr. Shiba Sethi ( MBBS,MD), Anupam Srivastav, Dr. Avneet Singh Kalsi, Subalakshmi M, Jyoti Sharma, Dr. Syed Ahmed Salman, Vijayapriyangha .S, Sri Harsha Gajavalli and Guru Prasad Manderwad.

