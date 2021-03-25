Home / Brand Post / Free virtual school alltimeschool during pandemic
Free virtual school alltimeschool during pandemic

A social venture by Dr Jawahar Surisetti to be a bridge for disadvantaged students, who cannot afford expensive online education portals.
The platform has books, content, and assessments free of cost for classes nursery to VIII.

Eminent psychologist and futurist Dr Jawahar Surisetti has created a platform for at-home education when schools are closed.

With the coronavirus again wrecking havoc across the world and many parts of India again announcing closure of schools, internationally acclaimed TED speaker Dr Jawahar has launched a school education platform which has books, content, and assessments free of cost for nursery to Class 8th and from June onwards upto Class 12th .

Parents are really worried about the fate of their children with schools functioning online and a student not being able to go to school, alltimeschool has trieto address this problem. While there are a plethora of online classes available, the premium model of All Time School has analyzed the problems that parents and students have face during lockdown and have tried to foresee what the problems that students will face in future are.

Post this analysis, the major issues that emerged that the routine of children going to school was disrupted and they were whiling away their time aimlessly. ATS has a school schedule that includes timely classes, an assembly, teachers teaching live and activities that are possible online . There are also competitions, PTMs, events and annual function at the culmination. The recording of these school days are available for absentees for 7 days.

There are many modes - one being the whole school model where the school is replicated online with premium content with live classes , students can opt for premium content and only doubt clearing classes or only opt for premium content . The platform offers free digital content for classes 1-8 along with free tests for all students who do not want to go into the premium mode.

All Time School is a social venture by Dr Jawahar Surisetti to be a bridge for disadvantaged students who cannot afford expensive online education portals by offering free content. For sustenance the portal also offers high quality premium content , high quality faculty for live classes , a school like disciplined and regulated environment and monitored learning with parent feedback of the student progress . The student can choose to appear for either state board , national board or international board exams.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

