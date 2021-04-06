Friends App's community-driven approach brings in a better social experience

Social networking sites are the need of the hour now. By lending a hand to increase communication and connections with people, networking platforms have brought the much-awaited digital shift in today's era. Among the renowned applications like Instagram and Facebook, Mrityunjay Patil and his dedicated team of developers have given a frame to another community-driven social media application, 'Friends App'.

With a very user-friendly UI, the Friends App social networking platform enables users to connect with people from all over the world. One can find their long-lost friends and refresh the bonds which they shared online. It also provides an option to join with people based on passion. One can join different communities they are interested in and interact with people based on the genre. The platform has created a database of thousands of users globally; who are eager to meet and interact with like-minded individuals interested in their space of work and passions. Friends App makes it easy to blend in with the same and connect with such people.

With availability in ten Indian languages and English, users from tier 2 and tier 3 cities can use the platform. With the realm of content creators taking over the digital world, Friends App comes in with a utility to make and post short videos reaching and catering to a diverse audience online. One can also share stories and posts alongside videos as they please to do.

The platform has experienced a download surge of 25000 with a Monthly Active Users of 10000. Friends App is the brainchild of Mrityunjay Patil, who prior-to starting up Friends App, worked with IT giants TCS, Accenture, and UHG. He also innovated and patented new software for promoting movies globally.

Talking about his venture, Mrityunjay says, "Friends App is designed to suit the needs of all and make networking simple with easy-to-understand algorithms. It has the potential to bring the revolution which the social networking industry awaits."

In the world of snaps and tweets, Friends App brings in an opportunity to actually befriend people and create bonds socially that one could reel in for a long time.

