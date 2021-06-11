From corporate life to pursue arts, inspiring journey of actor Paribhasha Mishra

Actor-singer-producer Paribhasha, who is currently tasting the success of her latest film The Date Story which is streaming on Disney+Hotstar has quite an inspirational journey so far. From working in the corporate sector to chasing her dream to pursue arts, she has done it all.

Elaborating on her background, Paribhasha shares, “I was keen to get financially independent quite early in my life and wanted to have a progressive career graph. As a result, I completed my MBA from UK and started working in one of the largest banks there. I did quite well and moved to Bangalore, India after few years but kept on working in corporate sector. Due to a change in my personal circumstances, I chose to quit corporate and explore life that gave me a better sense of satisfaction. I did a lot of travelling along with introspection and decided to work in the social sector but I kept on pursuing my arts simultaneously.”

“I did theatre and continued my singing alongside that gave me a kick in life.

I happened to meet Akash Goila during that time for one of the projects and learned about Filmeraa. The in-depth understanding about this OTT platform showed me a new perspective of independent filmmaking, cause based content and transparent ways of revenue. I could resonate with the vision, idea and happened to join Filmeraa and that’s how I landed in the industry,” she continues.

Talking about her challenges, she adds, “I always pursued my Arts in some or the other way but wasn’t taking it professionally. My major challenge was taking out enough time from my full-time job. I had to say ‘no’ to a lot of projects due to time constraint. I realized I was fortunate to get interesting projects and needed to do something about it. The risk of quitting a full-time job and losing financial stability was high but I chose to take that risk after one point in my life to be able to dedicate more time, learn and practice my Arts.”

Paribhasha, who is versatile and has creative inclination towards multiple arts such as acting, producing and singing, dancing feels, “One thing that I have figured about myself is that I really need to channelize my emotions and express myself. This expression can happen through multiple forms – writing, storytelling, acting, singing, dancing or sketching. This is all interconnected and I don’t see one form much different from the other, of course they are different forms but they all are ways to channelize one’s creativity, their emotions and their thought process.”

Her latest film is a recent anthology The Date Story - Lunch Stories Chapter 2 where she is sharing screen space with television’s popular actor Devoleena. “The Date Story is a very real story inspired by a real incidence. It is also close to my heart as these tackles with so many layers of the society. We have picked gender-based bias in the film but the concept is not limited to the gender, it talks about the underlying patriarchy in the society that operates at so many levels – from picking up profession to be able to just do things that you love. There is no logic to any form of suppression and still we live in a world full of power dynamics and suppression as there is someone who considers themselves to be superior (for no rational reason).”

“This story also deals with our own limitations, and how just one simple incidence or conversation can help us act beyond our limitations and social conditioning. It talks about freedom of oneself from their own limitations. I loved working with Devoleena – as a female she could easily connect with the concept and live the character so well,” Paribhasha concludes.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.