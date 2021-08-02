Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fuel Wings seek 200-300 Cr turnover from infrastructures in FY 2021-22

The app-based fuel delivery company – Fuel Wings helps infrastructure project owners save time and hassle of long queues at fuel-filling stations.
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 06:00 PM IST
Founded in 2020, The Fuel Wings is presently operating in Delhi-NCR and launched in Rajasthan operations as well in 2021. It is further eyeing expansion in a phased manner in key markets like Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, J&K, Himachal and Uttrakhand by 2022.

Web & App-based door-to-door fuel delivery service provider, Fuel Wings (Diesel Door Delivery Startup), is looking at business worth INR 200-300 crores in FY 2021-22 from segments like construction & mining. Infrastructures projects, whether completed or ongoing, require fuel for various movable and immovable machinery. The app-based fuel delivery company – Fuel Wings helps them save time and hassle of long queues at fuel-filling stations.

“Infra sector is one of our key sectors from a business perspective. According to a recent India Brand Equity Foundation (An initiative of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India) Indian Infrastructure- Industry Analysis report, India is expected to become the world’s third largest construction market by 2022. Only 24% of the national highway network in India is four lane, therefore presents an immense scope for improvement and work. The sector has gained back momentum, and we are targeting business worth INR 200-300 crores from construction in FY21-22. We certainly foresee a robust demand in this segment due to the revival of consumer sentiment and the policy push by the government,” said Mr Aryan Chaudhary, Founder, Fuel Wings. Founded in 2020, The Fuel Wings is presently operating in Delhi-NCR and launched in Rajasthan operations as well in 2021. It is further eyeing expansion in a phased manner in key markets like Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, J&K, Himachal and Uttrakhand by 2022.

The Fuel Wings services are available 24X7 through an on-demand app & web based on delivery time and location. Customers can place the mobile or web app or on call, while the fuel is delivered safety measures like geo targeting & geo fencing.

All the company’s mobile browsers that are compliant with the Petroleum and explosives Safety Organization (PESO) standards will be in the field. The company has leveraged the potential of IoT (Internet of Things), new technology for a single platform for effortlessly managing fuel delivery business, day-to-day transaction and reconciliation between Consumer, DDD Reseller and OMCs.

The Fuel Wings has also signed a ‘FuelEnt Agreement’ with HPCL (State Wise). The service level agreement allows Fuel Wings to offer doorstep delivery of diesel anywhere in India. With the company’s service offerings and HPCL’s footprint across the length and breadth of the country, Fuel Wings aims further to expand HPCL's rich legacy in fuel retail. .

Post pandemic and lockdown has also accelerated digitisation and given a fillip to e-commerce. People are increasingly relying on doorstep delivery services such as washing of clothes and now even diesel. Doorstep diesel delivery has become a necessity amid these unprecedented times.

“According to IBEF reports, India is the world's third largest energy consumer globally. Diesel demand in India is expected to double to 163 MT by 2029-30. In February 2021, Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi announced that the GOI plans to invest Rs. 7.5 trillion (US$ 102.49 billion) on oil and gas infrastructure in the next five years,” said Mr. Abhinandan Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, Fuel Wings India Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

