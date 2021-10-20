Fueling talented minds leveraging the effective industry-Academia Collaborations

Creating an enabling environment and facilitating open innovation, industry-academia collaborations allow students and institutions to leverage the latest technology and trained minds to get maximum exposure for skill development. This conjoined effort promises the country and the world- skilled and innovative professionals with potential ideas and passion to lead the transformation. Manav Rachna has collaborated with globally recognized industries to deliver the best in classrooms and give adequate exposure to the students.

Microsoft: B. Tech CSE with specialization in AI & ML / Cloud Computing is offered in collaboration with Microsoft giving students the access to specialized technology, tools, facilities, expertise and adequate resources in Azure, Dynamics 365, Microsoft Security Suite, AI & Machine Learning, Cloud Security, Red Hat, among others. Students are exposed to hands-on Practical Learning and exclusive Case Studies on Technology implementation in the existing software industry.

Xebia: Cloud, DevOps & Automation/Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (with Xebia) is delivered in specially designed Agile Classrooms (the first in India). The Agile Teaching Pedagogy includes Teamwork Orientation and an emphasis on project work where the progress of both the faculty and students is visible on special boards. Curriculum, e-course material, tech-talks, remote/onsite internship opportunities are provided by Xebia.

Amazon Web Services: Professional CSE Specializations are offered in line with AWS (Amazon Web Services), Google & Infosys. Curriculum design, research & training support from AWS.

IBM: Students pursuing B.Tech Digital Forensics and Cyber Security (with IBM) undergo a one-week Industry Interaction program at IBM in Bangalore. Students gain access to an online ecosystem Platform-Innovation Center for Open Standards, and experience a Live IT Environment.

M.Tech Automation and Robotics (with Mitsubishi) is offered in association with Mitsubishi.

Mitsubishi Electric India: M.Tech Automation and Robotics (with Mitsubishi) is offered in association with Mitsubishi: An advanced Factory Automation Lab and a Center of Excellence at Manav Rachna that trains students in the latest iQR set up is a testimonial of the strength of this collaboration. This is the First Robotics Lab set up by MEI in North India. The students are also given an exposure to the SCADA Software for monitoring and analysis.

Transneuron Technologies: B.Tech Mechanical Engineering with specialization in Smart Manufacturing and Automation allows students to take up the Industrial Automation Certification program offered in collaboration with Trans Neuron Technologies. Partnership offers students 120+ Hours of classroom contact, labs & hackathons; 40 contact hours per semester by Industry Expert; 1-year industry connect module; and Internship & Placement Support with several other benefits.

Altair & Designtech: Altair Centre of Excellence with a world-class infrastructure facility has been established to work on CAE-related projects.

QuickHeal: B.Tech CSE with specialization in Cyber Security & Threat Intelligence is offered in collaboration with QuickHeal to improve mindfulness and redesign the abilities of engineering graduates. Establishment of Cyber Lab to the status of ‘Centre of Research and Training’; and regular tech-talks, seminars, and webinars by experts.

Bombay Stock Exchange: BBA- Banking and Financial Markets is offered in association with Bombay Stock Exchange that aims to empower students to be problem-solver and make accountable and responsible decisions. Joint Certification (MRIIRS & BSE) awarded on successful completion of Post Training Assessment.

Daikin Centre of Excellence

Daikin: Daikin Centre of Excellence: Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning – HVAC lab Air Conditioning has been established at the campus. This Centre ensures hands-on practical exposure for the students and helps them acquire the new technologies being practiced in the air-conditioning industry including VRV technology, R-32 refrigerant, and inverter technology.

Intel Corporation: B.Tech ECE with specialization in AI & IoT is offered in collaboration with Intel® Corporation. Students get access to Intel® Intelligent Systems Lab and are provided with a License of Intel® Parallel Studio software to carry on research work related to AI and IoT domain.

Truechip: B.Tech ECE with Specialization in VLSI Design and Verification is offered in association TrueChip providing a Letter of Intent at the time of admission. 20 modules are designed by Truechip and Futurewiz based on the current industrial requirements, and also offers a certificate of course completion.

ESSCI & Applied Materials: Centre of Excellence for Solar PV Skills established at Manav Rachna campus as a Joint Initiative of Electronics Skill Sector Council of India (ESSCI), Manav Rachna, and Applied Materials. 3KW Solar System has been assigned for carrying out experimental work during the training program.

IHG- The Crowne Plaza: Students of B.Sc. Hospitality and Hotel Administration get Industrial training and Industry exposure to build hospitality skills, improve their employability, and acquire rare skills and finesse from senior professionals from The Crowne Plaza, IHG.

UiPath: This collaboration has opened the doors for the students of Manav Rachna to work on the tool suite of UiPath for designing Robots that are used in IT automation jobs. Students get access to the UI Path Studio software and learning material. A certificate is awarded post completion of the learning modules available on the LMS of UiPath.

Sahai Research Labs: B.Tech ECE (Specialization in Healthcare Technology) is offered in association with Sahai Research Labs. Students get an option to choose a minimum of 20 credits of course in Healthcare Technology; they get Patent filing guidance and support, and Certified in-house industrial training facilities with a stipend. Extension Center established by Sahai Research Labs established at the campus to provide permanent guidance in project-based learning.

CISCO Networking Academy: Students get access to 17 high-quality computer programming and IT domain courses of CISCO which include programming courses on Python, C and C++, Linux Fundamentals, IoT, and many more. Here, NIIT Foundation works as an Academy Support Centre. Students also get the opportunity to work on various real-time projects.

This industry-driven approach gives Manav Rachna an edge making its classrooms one of the leading learning hubs of the country. Guidance from experts in both industry and academia catalyzes both learning and experience.

Last Date to Apply: October 24, 2021