Funnel Boy predicts sniper selling will be mandatory for service industry

This name won’t be a surprise to you as within a small span of time this man has become a big name in the Industry due to his Funnel Building Abilities. He is also popularly known as ‘THE FUNNEL BOY’ in the industry.

He was the Co-Founder of India’s Leading Funnel Building Agency Top On Trends when he decided to quit and start his own venture MetricMedia Marketing with the goal to serve business through scientifically proven 3D Funnel Building.

He recently launched a course “FAAS Selling System” in which he is on a mission to train 10,000+ youth in the next 2 years to make them trained on the skill to sell Funnel As A Service Package To International Clients.

Recently, he came up with a researched backed Funnel Model, The Sniper Selling System which he believes will transform the marketing of the service industry.

The Sniper Selling System helps to attract prospects from different platforms and then qualify them through a sniper page with a qualifying video and if the person qualifies that he is given an opportunity to Book a 30 min Discovery Call.

According to Anuran Das, the service industry suffers due to lack of leads, that’s why he came up with the simple formula, ‘Attract - Qualify - Close – Retain’

In the attraction stage he suggests throwing hooks to the business personnel where they are hanging out and basically offers a solution to their problem.

Attract :-

He comes up with a Dream 100 concept to find out where the dream customers are hanging like Facebook groups or Linkedin Groups. He suggests finding out :

• Top 5 websites they visit

• Top 5 Groups they are in

• Top 5 Hashtags they Follow

• Top 5 Keywords they Search

• Top 5 Influencers They Follow

• Top 5 Email Newsletter They Follow

And, basically to throw hooks there, and basically tell them to visit the sniper page if they want help with their problem.

Qualify :-

In the Qualify stage he suggests using a video to basically qualify if the person is someone who requires help and if he is a right fit ..

Video Script :-

Attention - Pains & Desires - Relate To them - Positioning System - We have a system - Core Case Study - Reveal The System - Problem Solved - More Proof - 3 Options -Do It Alone - Generalists - Specialists - We Can Help - Schedule Appointment

He uses this Script to qualify people

CONVERT :-

He recommends, In the discovery call use a simple technique LISTEN FIRST, SPEAK LATER

With this technique he suggests taking as much information as possible and to offer them an irresistible offer or solution which no one in the market can’t compete.

CLOSE :-

The most important part is the close part where he suggests to follow up with the clients through emails, through messages, through calls and clear all of their objections before they sign a deal with you. Remember, people like to do business with the people they trust. Build a kick-ass system in place that will help the client to trust your expertise and close them easily.

Note :- He suggests always speaking on numbers as you are selling the dream of getting business growth.

RETAIN :-

He recommends, once he signs a deal with you, start pitching them your other core offers and try to maximize profit from one client.

Here, the goal is to increase Customer Lifetime Value to the next level.

Conclusion

No Doubt this selling process is a must have for service businesses now, and if you are not having you are missing a chunk of sale.

