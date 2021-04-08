Futran Solutions appoints Anil Vazirani as CEO

Edison, New Jersey, April 1, 2021: Futran Solutions, Inc. announced today that Anil Vazirani has been appointed the new CEO of the company. An experienced industry leader with a solid sales track record of 25 years, Anil brings to the fore new enthusiasm and business partnerships.

Anil has industry experience across the Americas, Europe and India. Prior to joining Futran Solutions, Anil had a 23-year long career at LTI where he was the Chief Business Officer for the Insurance and Healthcare verticals.

“In this post-pandemic situation, we at Futran believe that Mr. Vazirani has the right arsenal to take Futran to the next cycle of growth and add in new capabilities while bolstering the existing strengths of the team,” Krishna Vemuri, Chairman of Futran group of companies said.

Krishna Vemuri also cited, Futran always believed there are two ways to look at customers. The first is transactional and the second is transformational. Our value system places the customer atop every other priority, prioritizing transformation over transaction.

At Futran, our foremost commitment is to meet client expectations, while striking excellence every time we deliver on projects. Superior quality and competent cost are potent hallmarks of Futran service. Every time you do a project with us, we positively impact your return on investment.

All great teams are built on principles that endure the test of time. We hold the values of diversity, inclusion, equality of opportunity dear to our hearts. Employees and consultants working with Futran find equal opportunity with respect to their nationalities, ethnicities and genders.

“Apart from Futran Solutions core IT Services business, Mr. Vazirani will also take up the responsibilities of being the CEO of Futran-funded tech start-up, EZJobs®, Inc, a digital marketplace for blue and grey collar job seekers with a user base of over 800K+,” Krishna added.

About Futran Solutions & EZJobs®

Futran Solutions is a Digital Technology organization focused on Data Analytics, Cloud, Automation and New Age App Development.

EZJobs® is an AI-enabled blue and grey collar job portal where candidates and employers can meet, chat and work together.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creating this content.