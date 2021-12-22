Gadgetsbabu is all set to launch a unique Mobile Handset Protection Plan

Mumbai-based woman-led startup Gadgetsbabu has announced its forthcoming unique Mobile Handset Protection Plan for all categories of mobile users. A complete mobile protection plan, it will be priced as low as ₹499/- only. An ambitious startup, Gadgetsbabu has launched this plan with an aim to provide complete cover for accidental damage or theft of mobile set with the USP of giving a new mobile of similar make to its valued customers.

Creating a big difference in the market of Mobile Security, Gadgetsbabu will also provide free pickups and drops apart from the quick replacement of mobile sets. The plan will cover all kinds of damages to the handsets ranging from hardware and software issues to the repair and replacement of the broken screen, besides the repair of the liquid damage to the phone.

Unlike its counterparts, the Mobile Handset Protection plan offered by Gadgetsbabu will also provide repair or replacement guarantee which will assure guaranteed repair or replacement within a certain stipulated time frame with brand authorised service centres.

Ms. Archi Rajpal – Director Marketing of Gadgetsbabu said, “Looking at the increasing incidences of theft, loss and accidental damage of costly mobile phones, we aim to come out with a unique Mobile Handset Protection Plan that will serve as a one-stop solution for all cellphone devices. While we aim to provide an end-to-end mobile phone handset protection plan with cashless repair services at authorised service stations coupled with guaranteed use of 100% original spare parts, we are also committed to serve our customers with hassle free claim experience complemented with free pick-up and drop services of handsets. As we set to emerge as a market differentiator in the fast growing mobile handset insurance market that tends to achieve 500 million dollar by 2025, we aim to garner a bigger pie of the business in this segment in the next couple of years due to the exclusive offerings of our Mobile Handset Protection Plan.”

Increasing incidences of accidents such as theft, loss, technical or mechanical breakdown of mobile phones, among others are some of the important factors driving the Indian mobile phone insurance market. Additionally, ease in claiming procedure, facility to upgrade policies, extension of coverage to include accessories, collaborations between insurance companies and mobile phone manufacturers are further spurring the market.

Keeping in view the growing incidences of mobile theft, damage or loss which every mobile user undergoes sometimes or other, opting for the one-of-a-kind Mobile Handset Protection Plan of Gadgetsbabu may be a good idea. By paying a simple premium of ₹499/- not only it safeguards the phone from damage, loss or theft, it also provides complete peace of mind to mobile users.

Considering that mobile phones are being used increasingly for carrying out digital payments and transactions apart from serving as a platform for education, news and entertainment, the customers have been looking for ensuring the safety of these devices as most of their daily work depends on these devices. In such a scenario, the Mobile Handset Protection Plan offered by Gadgetsbabu helps the consumer evade expansive replacement or repairing costs in case of mobile phone loss or its breakdown.

Offered at an economical pricing of ₹499 only, the Mobile Handset Protection Plan of Gadgetsbabu has surely emerged as a blessing in disguise especially for those users who tend to buy expansive phones and every new model of mobile phones of their choice as soon as they get launched in the market.

About Gadgetsbabu

-Complete Mobile Protection Plan

-Complete Cover for Accidental Damage or Theft

-No Question asked policy

-Screen Damage Protection

-Broken Screen Repair/Replacement

-Liquid Damage Protection

-"Adding best value to your product with cost-effective mobile protection plan"

-Use of 100% original parts in repair solution

-Accidental damage coverage for expensive phones assured

-Free pick up & drop services of handset

-Uniquely designed mobile handset protection plan