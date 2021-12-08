GaiaQ bags the content account for Byju’s Future School

Content is king.

Think about what you do when you unlock your phone. You consume content. It is for a fact that websites and companies equipped with the best content succeed in building a robust customer base. However, we often forget that content was initially crowned as king because the debut of digital content into the market levelled the playing field for everyone.

With the internet taking over in full swing, the era of content marketing flourished. Founded in 2008, Aakshey Talwar's Weaving Thoughts is one of the country's most comprehensive content marketing agencies. The company has worked with an impressive and extensive clientele. Having set a new benchmark with integrated digital marketing and business consultancy services, the pure-play content marketing firm offers a range of content marketing solutions across diverse industries like technology, sports, games, telecom, retail, eCommerce, and education. To name some of the leading brands out of the extensive array, Aakshey has also worked with Sony, The Hyatt Group, The Times Group, OYO Rooms, Policy Bazaar, and Cremica.

He has worked with over 2000 clients including some of the most prominent names in the education sector, such as UpGrad, Career Launcher, Vedantu, Shiksha, Great Learning, and many more. And now, Byju's Future School is also a part of Weaving Thoughts' client roster.

While Weaving Thoughts holds almost 1.5 decades-long expertise in the industry, Byju's is the world's most valuable edu-tech company. Weaving Thoughts aims to provide a holistic solution to deliver enhanced quality even during the most challenging times. With the dedication and devotion of Aakshey Talwar, With a unique concept of collaborating with an immensely creative and experienced network of freelance writers across the country, Aakshey's GaiaQ is one content-providing firm that has become the yardstick of development in the digital sphere. Perceiving this as an opportunity to revamp the digital market, Aakshey Talwar offers a full free service trial to gain their clients' trust. GaiaQ has tripled in FY2021 and is potentially going to spiral in FY2022 as well, growing even faster in FY2023.

Talking about Aakshey's passion, he is also an Apple enthusiast. On a typical day, you will find him working on his MacBook or humming to the lines of some good music. He is also a hard-core foodie. Whether the meals are from a food truck or a Michelin star restaurant, he relishes it all!

