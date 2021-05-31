Gambling in India becomes more responsible

Online casino in India is not perceived as a way to make money. This provides options for gamers to try their luck at a game before placing any bets with actual money. With a flourishing economy and a rapidly expanding internet network, online casino in India is booming. It is a USD $5 Billion industry.

Online casinos claim higher payback percentages for slow machine games. And enable gamers to play and wager on casino games through the internet. It is a prolific form of online gambling.

Online casino is all about using gambling for fun and entertainment's sake. Responsible gambling means placing the value of something at a risk in the hopes of gaining something of greater value. At present, there are no such laws present in India which makes online betting illogical and punishable. Online casinos will become main-stream sooner than later. As of now, it's a kind of in the grey area like the uses of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies in India.

Taking risks is a part of human nature. Whether it is gambling on a slot machine or riding a skateboard, every day we engage in an activity offering both potential risk and a potential reward.

Though, playing is not a way to make money. In India, according to Pro Indian Casinos, India’s won't get bored when there is always a new game to try out at the new online casino. Online casinos in India offer a wide range of classic casino games such as poker, roulette, and slot machine, but India can also try out a wide range of new and exciting games. The sky is almost the limit when it comes to game options for Indian gamblers at online casinos.

The online casino is known to offer payback percentages more than a traditional physical casino. It uses the rules of the game to determine the payout percentages.

Fundamentals of playing online casino

Bet on that which you can afford to lose - Never make the mistake of betting your paycheck or savings with the prospect of making good money. As a skilful player, you might be, there is still a great deal of chance involved in online casinos and sportsbooks. There are games like rummy and blackjack where you can tilt the odds in your favour but even then, the odds are not 100% with you.

Do not chase your losses- There will be days where you are going to lose money, your luck may not be with you and you are just having a shifting day. Your mindset will have shift dramatically and you will no longer be focused on your game plan. So, you should play another day with a calm mind. Forget the loss, focus on the present.

Play with a strategy- There is a need to be a betting strategy, irrespective of what you are playing online slots, live casino games, or just betting in sporting events. Do not bet blindly devise a plan that allows you to use your fund efficiently to last for a long time.

Don't bring emotions to the table- When you are not in the right frame of mind, do not gamble online. It is always better to talk to someone about it rather than trying to spend your money.

Track your online gambling habits- If you feel that you had a good run while wagering on a particular market. Then, you may consider it as a safe bet. Do not make the mistake of taking things for granted. It requires some work but the effort will be far more fruitful than wagering just blindly.

How responsible gambling becomes problem gaming:

Gambling is a bit of taboo in India. Its addiction is so tricky that you may not even realize that you are way in deep. It becomes an addiction when one has a constant urge to gamble continuously, despite knowing that it is bad for you or having a strong desire to stop.

An addicted gambler spends more money than he should on gambling. This causes a person to lose an of money and may even run into debt. It could lead to severe emotional and physical breakdown.

It is all about emotions. There is the fun of winning, the enjoyment of socializing, or the familiar routine of some downtime on the pokies.

These checklists may help you to understand, is your gambling affecting you?

- you celebrate when you win but keep quiet when you lose.

- even thinking about gambling when you are not doing it.

- sometimes, it feels guilty after gambling.

- spend more time than intended.

- drinking and smoking more than usual.

If any of these are true for you, you could be feeling the effect of gambling. But don't worry the good news is that it can be identified and solved.

Always remember that online casino gambling is supposed to be fun and it should not hider your daily life. If you feel it is becoming a bit too much to handle, reach out to your friend and family. Or get in touch with a support organization that helps people to overcome their gambling addiction.

Remember, gambling addiction is quite serious, no one likes to admit that they have a problem but once they do, they can start to work on it.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within the content are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the opinions, policy or position of Hindustan Times.