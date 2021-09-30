Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration At Origin Hubs - Funds Raised For Charities

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival of prosperity and solution to problems has now become a global celebration covering many parts of the world. A company in North Carolina, USA, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in a unique and heart-warming way. This year the price of Ganesh Laddu hit a surprising high of ₹30 Lakhs, which was approximately the highest of all time. This celebration brought the whole team together for a virtuous activity that would help the needy and uplift the surrounding in which the organization performs.

The director and his team at Origin Hubs, located in Morrisville, North Carolina, USA, came together to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi festivities for nine days. Everyday celebrations included daily puja by renowned priests along with Ganapathi Homam and Kumkuma Puja celebrated by employees and their families. Puja was concluded by Utti celebration and bidding for the Laddu prasadam by the employees. The director said that he was proud that his mighty and bahubali employees raised $20000 and, Origin Hub Inc. assisted with a matching donation that totalled the fund to $40000 (approximately ₹30 Lakh). This generosity of the employees and Origin Hubs was a noble step in the upliftment of the community they work in and an attempt to give back to the society that nurtured their business with its resources.

The money collected through donations would be provided to various charities benefiting girls’ education, aid organizations, children welfare, and other charities as determined and managed by Origin Hubs employees. And these donations would be spent in USA and India. The employees are happy and satisfied with their achievements and look forward to continuing these philanthropic acts in the future with the same zeal and enthusiasm. This donation would be allocated to various sections of underprivileged individuals. It would boost their lives by being used as tuition fees for education or a full stomach meal.

Origin Hubs Inc. is a high-end solution-based consulting firm specializing in integrating huge data sets and developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-based data analytics tools for the life science, healthcare, and finance industries. Origin Hubs also provides temporary and full-time staffing options, including Data Engineering Scientists, Certified Cloud Architects (AWS, Azure, and Google), Software Programmers and other technical professionals, and interim Executive and Senior Management support.

After the pandemic, our world is more assimilated and merged with the cyber world than it ever was, and this percentage is increasing as we speak. Digital and online are as genuine as brick and mortar and require the assistance of the most hi-tech and advanced technologies present to humankind. It is where firms like Origin Hubs Inc. come to their clients’ rescue with their skill, expertise, and knowledge of the cyber world.

The working conditions in Origin Hubs Inc. are to notch as employees are happy with their working experience at the Origin Hubs Inc. The working environment and work culture, employees and their families, coming together to celebrate a festival is one such event that advocates for the close-knitted work environment employees dwell in, adding to their efficiency and loyalty towards the company.

It is a flourishing company with a lot of potential for the future and a plethora of room for growth and expansion. It is already handling futuristic concepts of Artificial intelligence and Machine Learning, which will only grow with passing time while adding new themes and concepts to this genre, helping the company prosper with a trustworthy team and lessons to carry forward into prosperity and stability.

