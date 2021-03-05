GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project

Surat, Gujarat-headquartered GAP Associates Pvt. Ltd. is one of the fastest-growing infrastructure development companies in Western India. The company is workingconsistently with a key focus on generating infrastructure, employment and opportunities Dholera SIR -- India’s first Greenfield, IGBC-certified and Platinum-Rated, futuristic global industrial smart city.

GAP is a part of a group of companies with vast experiences in the fields of Construction, Technology, and Green Development Solutions. Having a dedicated team of highly-qualified engineers and expert professionals with over 25 years of industry experience, GAP develops and delivers high-quality products and services, while adhering to transparent business practices and ethics as the organization’score values. Through its long-term efforts in DholeraSIR (which is also the dream project of our Hon’ble Prime Minster Shri Narendra Modi), GAP aims to contribute in a significant manner towards building the foundations of “New India”.

GAP Associates prides itself of being the pioneer and leading realtor inside Dholera SIR; it is the only company in the country which has already launched multiple plan-passed, possession-approved, as well as RERA-approved real estate projects within the boundaries of Dholera SIR. The company, which started working in Dholera from the year 2014 onwards, has acquired a huge landbank in various zones and Town Planning areas of Dholera SIR. Going forward, GAP plans to invest a whopping 200 crore over the next one year-period to launch around 10 residential projects, 1 commercial project, and 2 industrial projects in Dholera.

Since its inception, apart from creating a remarkable legacy as a developer in Dholera SIR, GAP Associates has parallelly focused on bringing international investments towards the future-ready global smart city. The company has so far built business relationships with 1000+ clients/investors worldwide, and has marked a strong international presence by having representatives in various countries across the globe.

Realizing the humongous future economic potential of Dholera SIR, GAP Associates had decided to be an early mover inside this region. Ever since, the company has been working dedicatedly to create and nurture infrastructure, facilities, etc. in order to help Dholera SIR grow faster and better, while striving continuously to be recognized as the most-credible brand in Dholera SIR. Besides winning multiple awards and accolades, the company has even gained appreciation from Mr. Amitabh Kant, Chairman, NITI Aayog in the recent past for its efforts and contributions in Dholera SIR.

Over the past few years, GAP Associates has been campaigning through offline and online channels in order to attract lucrative investments in Dholera SIR, and the company’s flagship ‘Seeing is Believing’ campaign with the hashtag #GAP4DHOLERA has already earned a plethora of domestic and international HNIs, groups and prospective buyers to Dholera SIR from diverse backgrounds. As a part of the campaign, GAP’s team has till date successfully conducted over 250 Dholera SIR on-ground visits with over 1500 people from 7 countries and 50+ cities of the world, showcasing the real-time developmental work in progress in Dholera. Furthermore, GAP has participated in several national-level and international seminars, workshopsandevents to create widespread awareness on Dholera SIR among people from pan-India as well as different foreign countries.

Among some of the notable projects launched so far by GAP Associatesinside Dholera SIR are:

Greenera Gardenvilla:

It is the first-ever RERA-approved premium residential project located inside the ‘Activation Zone’ (covering 22.5 Sq Km. area) of Dholera SIR. The project is nearing completion and will be ready-to-move-in by the end of the current year. Greenera Gardenvilla a premium residential Project besides authority neighborhood garden. It is also first ever project with possession and soon GAP associates started construction on it so it will be only first constructed project inside Dholera SIR.

GAP associates group has tendency to launch project on specific premium place which are beside any garden or any lake or on 820 ft highway and many more.

Greenera Prime 1 & Greenera Prime 2:

Greenera prime 1 & Greenera prime 2 are such RERA approved project which beside India’s biggest 820 ft highway & authority garden with front facing 55 MT road and near to upcoming metro station, not only this bust also it is at such place which first residential zone when you are entering in Dholera SIR. They are inside approved Town planning scheme of Dholera SIR, where they get all smart city facilities which are being developing by L&T.

Apart from the above-mentioned ones, GAP is also planning to launch with two more projects in the near future, i.e. the first school (academic institution) project of Dholera SIR and first Industrial Park inside the Activation Zone of Dholera SIR. In terms of promotional efforts for Dholera SIR, GAP will continue with numerous virtual and/or physical events (depending upon the future course of the Covid pandemic) in 2021, which will be targeted not only to people in different metro cities of our country like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, but also out-of-the-country in Dubai, Singapore, USA, etc.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.