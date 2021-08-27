Gaurav Pawar Inspires People to Live Healthy Life With 'It’s All About Journey'

We all need help at some point in our lives, especially regarding health and fitness. In today's time when social media plays such a huge role in our life, anyone trolling you with remarks on Gaurav Pawar's'Its All About Journey' aka IAAJ, people can work on themselves, stay fit and mentally healthy.

IAAJ helps people deal with their insecurities, not get affected by negativity and gain back their confidence, especially in health and fitness. It has several programmes which a person has to follow to get the desired results. Gaurav Pawar entered the fitness sector after dropping out of college and joined a gym in Pune. That's when the concept of IAAJ came to his mind, and he organised an elite team of Journey Masters to handle the Social Media and Operational Activities. Pawar took his business online in the year 2020 when most people were struggling with uncertainty.

About Its All About Journey, Gaurav Pawar says, "Things like health and fitness are within our control at times like these, when lockdowns have become unexpected and the COVID scare is at an all-time high. We must work hard and focus on those areas in order to be fit and immune to any illness that may strike. Finding the right advice is always the key to success, and there's nothing greater than that. It's all about the journey to get there!"

A lot of popular Indian influencers have enrolled to Gaurav Pawar's IAAF regimes. They are Sameeksha Sud, Heer Naik, Surbhi Sikri, Shafaq Naaz, Mrunal Panchal etc. Mrunal Panchal , who is in her early 20’s started her career in the entertainment industry by posting content on TikTok. She then expanded her work on Instagram and YouTube with a whopping 2.9 Million follower base on Instagram and more than 7 lakh subscribers on her YouTube channel. When Mrunal asked Gaurav Pawar for guidance, he presented her the 30-Day Reincarnation Challenge. Mrunal followed the workouts religiously and adhered to the clean eating habits established specifically for her. After following Gaurav's instruction and with his supervision, Mrunal achieved the desired results.She aced the perfect abs within few days of getting into the reincarnation programme.Gaurav also enrolled her in a meditation class as she had expressed concern about her mental health. Today, Mrunal Panchal is doing well in her life, and IAAF and Gaurav have played a key role in bringing back her confidence.

About her experience with IAAF, Mrunal shares, "I was so self-conscious about my appearance, ate junk food every day and was frequently sick, among other things! But now I know the power of self-care, wellness, and mental well-being! And I'm in such good shape now."

In times like these, when lockdowns have become unpredictable, and the COVID scare is going high, things like Health and Fitness are in our control .If you are someone who is looking for some help to love yourself physically and mentally, check out the IAAJ Instagram page here - https://www.instagram.com/itsallaboutjourney/?hl=en

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.