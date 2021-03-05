Gaurav Rana & Kshama Sharma of Promo Expertz are disrupting digital marketing

Over the past decade, Social Media in India has brimmed with young minds. For this new young generation, age is truly no bar to break the stereotypes and carve out a unique business idea for themselves. Two such small-town minds caught our attention, who has been the talk of the town for their Marketing and business skills lately: Kshama Sharma and Gaurav Rana.

At the young age of 24, Gaurav Rana and Kshama Shamra, through their knowledge and vast experience in Marketing, formed a Digital Marketing agency named Promo Expertz. The Promo Expertz provides various digital marketing services to brands and artists, including songs and movie promotion, online press release, social media management, website development, graphic designing, etc. Gaurav Rana is a real charmer of this digital era, with unique marketing skills and artist management skills.

Choosing a career in digital marketing was a callous decision for both Gaurav Rana and Kshama Sharma. Like every teenager of India, they were in a dilemma about what to do after college. They gave a chance and started learning about the Internet Marketing field independently without taking anyone’s help. Soon they developed an interest in the marketing field gradually, and finally, they made a successful career in it.

A young entrepreneur and producer named Gaurav Rana broke the odds and has made it big in the Digital Marketing Field. Gaurav started his Entrepreneurial journey from the ground to the top with literally no connection and empty pockets at a very young age.

Kshama Sharma is in the field of Internet Marketing for the last six years. Being a girl, she faced many problems for being an Influencer and a Marketing Manager. Through Promoexpertz, she is on the mission to make people aware of Internet marketing benefits. Kshama Sharma has completed her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. She is also a celebrity manager of many famous artists of Bollywood. Kshama has recently promoted different Indian and international brands, Punjabi Movies, Promotion of songs from various Music Labels like — ZEE Music, Sony Music, Toronto Records & T-Series, etc.

Gaurav Rana and Kshama Shamra are known for their expertise in the Promotion of the Music Industry and a better knowledge of the digital marketing landscape, which helped them achieve a big name in the Internet Marketing Industry.

Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs like Gaurav Rana and Kshama Sharma are taking the start-up and digital ecosystem of the nation to the next level altogether. The new age young Entrepreneur like Gaurav and Kshama proved themselves with their out-of-box thinking and leadership skills.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.