Gaurav Rana & Kshama Sharma of Promo Expertz are disrupting digital marketing
Over the past decade, Social Media in India has brimmed with young minds. For this new young generation, age is truly no bar to break the stereotypes and carve out a unique business idea for themselves. Two such small-town minds caught our attention, who has been the talk of the town for their Marketing and business skills lately: Kshama Sharma and Gaurav Rana.
At the young age of 24, Gaurav Rana and Kshama Shamra, through their knowledge and vast experience in Marketing, formed a Digital Marketing agency named Promo Expertz. The Promo Expertz provides various digital marketing services to brands and artists, including songs and movie promotion, online press release, social media management, website development, graphic designing, etc. Gaurav Rana is a real charmer of this digital era, with unique marketing skills and artist management skills.
Choosing a career in digital marketing was a callous decision for both Gaurav Rana and Kshama Sharma. Like every teenager of India, they were in a dilemma about what to do after college. They gave a chance and started learning about the Internet Marketing field independently without taking anyone’s help. Soon they developed an interest in the marketing field gradually, and finally, they made a successful career in it.
A young entrepreneur and producer named Gaurav Rana broke the odds and has made it big in the Digital Marketing Field. Gaurav started his Entrepreneurial journey from the ground to the top with literally no connection and empty pockets at a very young age.
Kshama Sharma is in the field of Internet Marketing for the last six years. Being a girl, she faced many problems for being an Influencer and a Marketing Manager. Through Promoexpertz, she is on the mission to make people aware of Internet marketing benefits. Kshama Sharma has completed her Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. She is also a celebrity manager of many famous artists of Bollywood. Kshama has recently promoted different Indian and international brands, Punjabi Movies, Promotion of songs from various Music Labels like — ZEE Music, Sony Music, Toronto Records & T-Series, etc.
Gaurav Rana and Kshama Shamra are known for their expertise in the Promotion of the Music Industry and a better knowledge of the digital marketing landscape, which helped them achieve a big name in the Internet Marketing Industry.
Inspiring Young Entrepreneurs like Gaurav Rana and Kshama Sharma are taking the start-up and digital ecosystem of the nation to the next level altogether. The new age young Entrepreneur like Gaurav and Kshama proved themselves with their out-of-box thinking and leadership skills.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Choose the services of the best professional experts with ImmigToronto
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gaurav Rana & Kshama Sharma of Promo Expertz are disrupting digital marketing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vandankumar Bhadani of Trishul News wants to fight fake news through his channel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Best products in India are at ECD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dr Kshama Chandan explains the correlation of Marijuana and oral health
- Everyone is aware of the effect of smoking cigarettes on the body and the oral cavity but in reality, it's not just smoking cigarettes but also smoking Marijuana that slowly degrades and damages the body and the oral cavity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Architect Gunveer Singh: Stopping climate change through environmental buildings
- Evidence based architectural designs could be the basis of India’s efforts to meet its commitment towards climate change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GAP Group launches greenera gardenvilla premium residential project
- GAP Associates prides itself of being the pioneer and leading realtor inside Dholera SIR.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inconversation with Manthan Dudeja, the techie & digital marketer
- Today, Manthan has not only established a repertoire with his Indian clients but also proved his mettle by working with top international businesses too.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivam Phutela and Sanjay Singh shapes the world of Desert Safari
- An organization intended to help plan the most miraculous desert safari from sunset today break 'Desert Raja' offers a quieting stay underneath the sky with unlimited stars.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Fitness is a way of life’ for Rishabh Chokhani, founder, Naturevibe Botanicals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top 10 trusted web development companies in India 2021-22
- Get details of the most trusted list of Web development companies to hire in 2021-22, researched by TopAppDevelopmentCompanies.com
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IAS Prelims exam: big good news for IAS aspirants
- Competition Heats-up for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2021 as the exam date is coming closer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeraj Kashyap: Changing the definition of digital marketing in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donor Crew: The best donation aggregation platform in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (Agro Division) accredited with BRC certificate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox