Gayatri Mohanty, a formidable woman and an inspiration to all

India, 8th July 2021: After a successful stint of 12 years in the corporate sector, Gayatri Mohanty realized that her interests lie elsewhere. Resigning from the monotonous banking job she started her second career in the fitness industry which has become her passion now. She is an ISSA CPT, a Certified Zumba Instructor and a solo Himalayan trekker. As of now, she has completed over 7 treks which include the ascent to Everest Base camp situated at 5,346 meters. Accepting every challenge in her way, she went out to prove herself to the world and walked down the glamorous road of modelling and was awarded Mrs. India Global Universe and Mrs. Dazzling Diva 2019. She has also won the Mrs. Karnataka title and the Best Body Award 2019.

Gayatri’s transition from a banker to a fitness enthusiast and an avid Himalayan trekker did not happen overnight. It took her a lot of cogitation to leave a successful career and follow her calling. Hence, learning from her own life, she wanted to inspire and help the youth to achieve their dreams. As a motivational speaker, she has delivered talks at various organizations and educational institutions. She is also regularly invited as Jury for various beauty pageants.

A small-town girl born in a conservative family, Gayatri was typically raised and educated only to get married and settle down. Since childhood, she was constantly reminded by immediate society that being a girl, she belonged to the weaker section of society and hence, she must bow down to patriarchal norms.

Contrary to societal belief and pressure, Gayatri’s father constantly encouraged and guided her through every walk of life. Acting as a beacon of her life, Gayatri’s father convinced her to join National Cadet Corps (NCC) at the age of 17 - where the seed to her evolution was sown. The strong self-belief system inculcated by her father made her excels in the NCC and got her the Best Cadet Award. She got selected for the 2002 Republic Day parade at Rajpath, New Delhi. During the practice sessions at Rajpath, she met with an accident and received eight stitches on her left leg despite which she managed to complete the Republic Day Parade with grace.

Overcoming odds, Gayatri had her share of bullying at school, eve-teasing during her college days, and failed relationships as a teen. Despite all these, she managed to navigate the hurdles in her life with tact and completed her Masters’s in Business Administration and went on to carve a stellar career in the banking sector.

However, her 12 years long and hectic banking career took a toll on her fitness. Adding to it, the daunting responsibilities of making a home and raising a kid made her lifestyle sedentary. Notwithstanding, she embarked upon an adventourous journey of fitness and diligently built her strength and endurance. With her grit and determination, she managed to complete her maiden trek of nine kms successfully within six months. This small success became a major booster of self-confidence in her and thereafter there was no looking back.

Within a short period, she completed one of the most difficult of the treks - The Chadar Trek at Ladakh - which requires an ardous ice walking of 70 Kms in just six days. The Chadar trek tests human endurance with freezing temperatures of -330 C temperatures at a height of 11000 ft. Adding to this challenge, a freak accident during the second day of the trek broke her wrist. But she never stopped, instead it breathed a new life into her awakening her hidden love for mountains and made her discover trekking as her new passion.

In the next few years, she went on to complete several treks viz Markha valley trek, Kedarkantha, Truind trek and scaled the Nagkar Tshang peak (5,077 Mtrs) and Kalapathar(5,500 Mtrs). Her recent bouquet of treks includes the famous Everest Base Camp Trek which involves trekking for 18 days covering 150 kms to reach an elevation of 5,346 Mtrs – a feat she boldly completed amidst the Covid-19 scare.

Owing to her successful transition from a corporate working woman to a multifaceted personality, Gayatri was selected as International Women Achiever's Award 2019. She was honored with the award by 108-year-old Padmashri awardee and environmentalist Vrushamathe Saalumarada Thimmakka. She also won the South India Women Achiever's Award 2020 and the International Women Achiever Award by Smruti Saddhna 2021.

Apart from these, Gayatri has also acted in a short film to highlight the importance of mental health, modelled for several beauty products and authored articles on fitness. She is active on social media; and helps people with fitness and diet programs.

Gayatri is a woman of substance and never bowed to the patriarchy. She chose to break the glass ceilings regularly and refuses to let the outdated and orthodoxical beliefs overcome her self belief. She is the face of modern India and an inspiration to many girls.



