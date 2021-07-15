GCG Asia Founder Receives Award for commitment to Advancing Green Building

The founder of leading sustainable property developer Green City Group Asia (GCG Asia), Edmund Ho, was awarded Outstanding Leader by the Asian Green Building Commission (AGBC) with the 2021 Asia Leadership Award for his and GCG Asia’s Outstanding Commitment to Advancing Green Building.

GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho joins other winners of this prestigious award, which includes organizations, initiatives, and business leaders in Asia who are using green construction techniques and integrating sustainability measures into property development. This year's winners were honored at an online ceremony according to an official announcement.

"I am honored to receive this prestigious award and to join my peers in the industry across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, and across Asia who are green building professionals and who have maintained their dedication to green construction and sustainable communities while adjusting to changing circumstances," said GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho.

"This award means a lot after a difficult year in 2020. In 2021, this award will inspire GCG Asia to reach greater heights via the power of green building to continue our efforts towards aiding in the safety and health of our communities," said GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho in an official statement.

GCG Asia founder Edmund Ho established the business in 2015. Since then GCG Asia has made a name in boutique green developments in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Its flagship developments under the Capital Asia brand are known to conform to the highest standards in green construction. All buildings within the development are all Gold or Platinum LEED-certified buildings and are combined with smart city technology solutions that offer increased energy usage efficiency and enhanced air pollution monitoring.

“Our mission is to improve and enhance people's lives by creating Asia’s most sustainable and intelligent developments, an excellent location for living, recreation, and business,” said GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho.

"We are honored to win such a distinguished award and to have been acknowledged by a renowned sustainability organization. This is another significant milestone for us. As the GCG Asia founder and CEO, I am raising the bar to aim towards becoming one of the world’s leading developers of sustainable communities. We appreciate the Asian Green Building Commission (AGBC) efforts and are sure that such recognitions will encourage more businesses join in this noble cause,” said GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho.

GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho explained that the company develops boutique contemporary, creative, and genuine innovations, and seeks to be a legitimate enhancement to people's lives and improve the entire quality of how they live, work, and prosper.

GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho in recent years has collaborated with industry leaders and experts to integrate architectural lessons from his East Asian heritage with the latest in eco-friendly technologies in order to create a new approach to property development. “I strongly feel that incorporating both traditional and modern methods in order to preserve the environment is very necessary and I’ve embedded that into the company DNA,” explained GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho.

The 2021 Asian Green Building Commission (AGBC) Leadership Award winners reflect the finest of the organization’s network of professionals responsible for developing real estate projects across Asia. A review of past winners such as GCG Asia Founder Edmund Ho stand out as outstanding examples of sustainable leadership among a robust and expanding network of projects, businesses, and people.

GCG Asia is a rising star in sustainable construction. GCG Founder Edmund Ho said he has plans to expand its flagship brand Capital Asia to other markets and into other sectors such as co-working spaces and eventually larger township development.

Company Information

GCG Asia is a leading boutique green developer based in Kuala Lumpur.

