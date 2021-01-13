Gem Selections completes 34 years in the gemstones & jewellery industry
Carrying a legacy of authentic and pure gemstones in India and overseas, Khanna Gems Group's Gem Selections completes 34 glorious years in the business. Helmed by popular astrologer and an entrepreneur, Pankaj Khanna the entity got its roots in 1987 and today, they are an omni-channel brand with 5 million visitors every month on their web pages. Today, they also hold 11 exclusive outlets globally (7 in India, 2 in the United States of America, 1 in UK and 1 in Australia) whereas they have 500+ dealers worldwide.
Gem Selections' USP lies in their feature of selling gemstones on an EMI, making them the only entity in the Asia selling stones on EMI. Their gemstones are also Government accredited. The jewellery and stones that they sell have a natural shine in them since they are not processed and comes with the natural healing properties also. These Gemstones are exported to over 23 countries and 5 continents.
Mr Pankaj Khanna expresses his gratitude on this occasion of celebration, he says, "Being in this field for so long I know how people are fooled. Ever since I started Gem Selections, one thing was clear in my mind, to make it authentic and customer friendly. Hence we started the EMI service. Looking at this beautiful journey of 34 years, I am grateful towards people for trusting us and having faith in our products. Looking forward to serving our customers with more dedication and honour."
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Writing to bring change in the society
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bloomsbury to publish the debut book of social impact leader, Akanksha Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gem Selections completes 34 years in the gemstones & jewellery industry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanskar Daryani talks about how a positive outlook can change lives
- Sanskar Daryani is a social media influencer, car reviewer & he has also secured a place in the hearts of his followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actress Sonika Gowda gets candid about her journey in the south industry
- Sonika Gowda, an entrepreneur who started her nail salon post lockdown, says it still feels like a dream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Aditya Kumar, the youngest founder of poetry platform, ‘Shayari Ki Diary’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Niki unlocks Bharat's internet economy averaging 52 transactions per household
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer pain: one of the greatest cancer fears
- Pain due to cancer is often more devastating than the disease itself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GL Bajaj gets 1100 plus placement offers beating the Covid-19 turbulence
- GL Bajaj has secured 1100 plus placements for the Batch 2021 in the first round of placement that ended on 31st December, 2020. The Top 6 - HCL, Cognizant, Capgemini, Birlasoft Accenture and TCS are among the top recruiters. It is the highest placement in any engineering college (Pvt.) under AKT, Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian-Turkish Duo Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal are winning hearts
- With the release of ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, Vivek and Tuanna usher in a New year with more promising works and music to enchant the world in the days to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Shastri is always in pursuit of excellence
- All you need to know about the India-born Dubai-based model & fashion Influencer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox