Gem Selections completes 34 years in the gemstones & jewellery industry

Carrying a legacy of authentic and pure gemstones in India and overseas, Khanna Gems Group's Gem Selections completes 34 glorious years in the business. Helmed by popular astrologer and an entrepreneur, Pankaj Khanna the entity got its roots in 1987 and today, they are an omni-channel brand with 5 million visitors every month on their web pages. Today, they also hold 11 exclusive outlets globally (7 in India, 2 in the United States of America, 1 in UK and 1 in Australia) whereas they have 500+ dealers worldwide.

Gem Selections' USP lies in their feature of selling gemstones on an EMI, making them the only entity in the Asia selling stones on EMI. Their gemstones are also Government accredited. The jewellery and stones that they sell have a natural shine in them since they are not processed and comes with the natural healing properties also. These Gemstones are exported to over 23 countries and 5 continents.

Mr Pankaj Khanna expresses his gratitude on this occasion of celebration, he says, "Being in this field for so long I know how people are fooled. Ever since I started Gem Selections, one thing was clear in my mind, to make it authentic and customer friendly. Hence we started the EMI service. Looking at this beautiful journey of 34 years, I am grateful towards people for trusting us and having faith in our products. Looking forward to serving our customers with more dedication and honour."

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.




