Gem Selections: Khanna Gems to launch a new store in Mumbai shortly

World’s biggest Gemstones brand, the Gem Selections: Khanna Gems is planning to launch their 18th global outlet in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The store will be opened in a posh area of Mumbai & will have a grand launch. The tentative date of the store launch is the second half of May, 2021.

The brand generates good revenue from in and around Mumbai on their websites: https://khannagems.com & https://www.gemselections.in. But the brand’s huge fan base was eagerly waiting for a brick & mortar store in Mumbai and on massive public demand; the brand has decided to open an outlet in Mumbai so that Gem Selections: Khanna Gems customers can easily buy their desired gemstones.

The best part of Gem Selections is their authenticity, the stones are being tested in certified labs and only then approved. Crystals have played an integral part of the healing journey for years. And finding authentic stones is difficult, but Khanna Gems and their products have been loved by everyone.

Commenting on the latest expansion plan of Gem Selections: Khanna Gems; the Chairman of the company, Mr. Pankaj Khanna said, “We are excited for our upcoming store in Mumbai; the love that people of Mumbai have showered on us has made us to plan an outlet in Mumbai.”

Authentic Gemstones and Pankaj Khanna's Gem Selections go hand in hand. Being in the business for several years, the brand has made its identity strong in the global market.

Having a huge impression around the globe, Gem Selections is the only entity in Asia that sells gemstones on EMI. It gives convenience to people who want to buy gemstones & crystals but can't pay at one go. Their gemstones are not processed and hence the healing properties remain intact in them giving the buyer's full benefits of them.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.