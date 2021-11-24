Genesys strengthens strategic expertise in geospatial surveying & mapping

In recent months, owing to the positive support extended by the Government through varied policy announcements, the geospatial industry is poised for rapid development. Genesys International Corporation Limited has always been at the forefront of providing advanced mapping, surveying and GIS technologies in India and across the world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Headquartered in Mumbai, this listed company, has announced new additions to its advisory board. The appointment of globally respected industry experts in Genesys has been done with a vision to enhance its strategic business and technical capabilities as it embarks upon building its significant map content initiatives.

The newly appointed advisory board comprises globally recognized industry leaders, Paul Smith and Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan.

Paul Smith is an internationally recognized geospatial leader. He has expertise in location-based technologies and geo content from street views to satellite imagery. Mr. Paul has negotiated and partnered with the world's leading organizations in web mapping, local search, real estate, and consumer navigation to name a few.

Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan has redefined the Indian vertical datum based on geopotential numbers completing more than 46,000 linear kilometers of high precision levelling along with gravity observations in a span of just 2 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Commenting on the formulation of the Advisory Board, Sajid Malik, CMD, Genesys International Corporation Limited said, “We welcome aboard Mr. Paul Smith and Major General (Dr) B Nagarajan as part of the Advisory Board. At Genesys International we have always strived to create distinct benchmarks in the geospatial sector with the technology at hand. In addition to this, the expertise of this Advisory Board will greatly leverage the pan India content program of Genesys.”

Further commenting on this, Paul Smith said, “I am very excited about the Genesys India map program and the capabilities that they have built in the geospatial content space. I believe India promises to be one of the largest geo markets as its economy grows and the new policy allows for geotech to be used. Genesys is well positioned to be a leader in this emerging sector.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The addition of these two experts on the advisory board will prepare Genesys to provide an advanced level Geospatial Mapping, surveying and GIS capabilities in India.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.