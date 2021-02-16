IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Genetic testing is a must during an IVF treatment
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
brand post

Genetic testing is a must during an IVF treatment

Genetic testing relates to testing of the genetic makeup of cells in a fertilized embryo.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST

Within an IVF treatment, genetic testing is an essential but complex procedure that ensures the birth of a healthy normal child. Most gynecologists recommend it to women who are above 35 years and are undergoing an IVF cycle. The other reasons include the history of recurring failure in IVF cycles or miscarriages or their previous children have been born with genetic disorders.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, one of the leading IVF doctors with multiple IVF centres in Mumbai and India, states, 'We as IVF specialists, have to consider multiple factors at a comprehensive level before implanting a fertilized and a healthy embryo for a successful IVF cycle and pregnancy. It is genetic testing that majorly helps us determine the pregnancy's success rate and the birth of a normal and a healthy child.'

Dr. Pai's expertise in ART technology has made it possible for many infertile couples to realize their dreams of becoming parents. His core expertise lies in fertility preservation for cancer patients and pregnancy with own eggs and sperms, and treating cases with a history of recurring IVF failures.

For those wondering about the emphasis on genetic testing, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is a very experienced IVF doctor in Mumbai & India who offers a multipronged response to it. He states, 'Genes play a crucial role in the birth of the child. Genes are related to certain characteristics and abilities that are likely to be transferred from the parent to the child. Hence, by genetic testing of the embryo, we can check whether either of the two or both the parents are carriers of genetic disorders or not. We then implant the healthiest embryos in the uterus based on the genetic tests results for a seamless pregnancy and the birth of a healthy and normal child.'

It is a known fact that there is no full or wholesome cure as such for most genetic disorders. Once a child is born with a genetic disorder, the parents have to learn how to deal with the child and manage his health and mental issues differently altogether for a very long time. It becomes a stressful journey that requires unconditional love and boundless patience. Hence it is advisable to go ahead with the IVF specialist's suggestion of genetic testing of the embryo.

What is genetic testing?

Embryo genetic testing is a must for patients undergoing an IVF cycle, especially if they are 35 years of age and/or have a history of recurring miscarriages.(Digpu)
Embryo genetic testing is a must for patients undergoing an IVF cycle, especially if they are 35 years of age and/or have a history of recurring miscarriages.(Digpu)

Genetic testing relates to testing of the genetic makeup of cells in a fertilized embryo. Some cells are taken from the fertilized embryo on the 5th or the 6th, or the 7th day of fertilization for testing purposes. The results can take anywhere between 10–14 days to arrive.

Only the normal and healthy embryos are transferred into the uterus for a successful pregnancy.

Factors that determine the health of an embryo

A healthy embryo has 23 complete chromosomes, while an unhealthy embryo will have more or fewer chromosomes. Also, an embryo may be screened or tested for a specific genetic condition such as spinal muscular atrophy, cystic fibrosis, and breast cancer, to name a few.

There are many genetic testing options available. Most IVF doctors recommend -

Preimplantation Genetic Screening – PGS can detect genetic diseases caused by chromosome number abnormalities such as Down syndrome, Turner syndrome, Klinefelter syndrome, etc.

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis – PGD is suggested to patients with a history of specific genetic diseases, mostly for breast cancer genes, spinal muscular atrophy, and cystic fibrosis.

Similarly, most IVF specialists suggest the Fragile X test on couples who have a history of intellectual or developmental disabilities or miscarriages, or infertility in the family. A pathogenic genetic variant causes this syndrome. It affects males more than females. Individuals with Fragile X syndrome are also diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and are likely to have cognitive and behavioral issues, learning disabilities, and developmental delays.

Embryo genetic testing is a must for patients undergoing an IVF cycle, especially if they are 35 years of age and/or have a history of recurring miscarriages or having an earlier child suffering from a genetic disorder. It is preferable to check whether both or any one of the partner is a carrier of defective genes. There are also instances when the couple goes ahead with genetic testing to ensure the transfer of the healthiest embryo in the uterus.

Dr. Hrishikesh Pai is also the founder of Bloom IVF Group with centres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Mohali Chandigarh & Nashik; and performed thousands of IVF/ICSI cycles in the past 30 years.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing &amp; HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
A total of 27 teams of blooming managers from the specializations of Finance, Marketing & HR participated in this rigorous competition with their innovative ideas and in-depth research guided by the esteemed faculty members.(Digpu)
brand post

EIILM-Kolkata organises industry-academia interface program ‘Swadhyah Samkalpa’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
An ageless Indian tradition, revived and enlivened by EIILM-Kolkata to groom future managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
Dr Hrishikesh D. Pai - Medical Director, Bloom IVF Group (MD, FRCOG (UK), MSc (USA), FCPS, FICOG)(Digpu)
brand post

Genetic testing is a must during an IVF treatment

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Genetic testing relates to testing of the genetic makeup of cells in a fertilized embryo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikhil Ubnare
Nikhil Ubnare
brand post

Nikhil Ubnare, a marketing strategist, promoting and guiding the world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Nikhil has worked with many brands, including Flipkart, OnePlus, Sony, and many more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar
brand post

Find out how Aayush Rana & Narendra Dagar launched FirstBox

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
The idea behind the formation of FirstBox by Narendra Dagar and Aayush Rana is to empower buyers with low purchasing power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faiz Israili
Faiz Israili
brand post

Faiz Israili - Journey of a BPO employee to a big-shot influencer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
This young entrepreneur endorses new businesses, branding, and real estate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juris Bruvers
Juris Bruvers
brand post

Entrepreneur Juris Bruvers shares 6 innovative ways to increase brand awareness

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • Here are six imaginative methodologies you can use to build brand mindfulness and assist your business with flourishing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Usman Afzal
Usman Afzal
brand post

Usman Afzal is a digital marketer having a network of over 50 million readers

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:13 PM IST
  • Usman currently helps many individuals who run news portals to develop their portals and use their readers network to bring traffic to their portals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature.
brand post

Digital Golgappa picks the most impactful books in modern literature

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:08 PM IST
  • Know about some of the most impactful modern literature.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
Mandeep Nagpal with the children.(Mandeep Nagpal)
brand post

Slum kids ride a Ferrari, courtesy of Mandeep Nagpal

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:52 PM IST
When asked the reason, Nagpal said, “The happiness of children is the most valuable thing in the world.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
Xech Sterostet - Stethoscope Sterilizer(Xech)
brand post

Xech designs India’s first stethoscope sterilizer

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:53 PM IST
The stethoscope sterilizer uses a special UV-C GI Technology to effectively sterilize stethoscopes diaphragms of all sizes up to 99.9999%.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurinder Singh Baasi
Gurinder Singh Baasi
brand post

Entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Baasi says digital marketing is the future

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:18 PM IST
He owns a digital marketing company
READ FULL STORY
Close
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
#DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
brand post

#DimTheLights! today for a brighter tomorrow: An initiative by Apollo Tyres

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • #DimTheLights! An important initiative by Apollo Tyres to save lives on the road at night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
&amp;work
&work
brand post

&work: The biggest co-working space in Faridabad

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:09 PM IST
  • &work Co-working spaces is the sweet spot for startups and entrepreneurs seeking an office to kick-start their operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
AURO University, Surat, is one of the fastest growing universities in Gujarat.
brand post

AURO University collaborates with Marriott International in India

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:19 PM IST
First such collaboration of an International chain like Marriott with any university in Gujarat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Rajat Gupta
Dr Rajat Gupta
brand post

Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP