Get an online MBA degree, without bothering about CAT score & affordability

When it becomes a matter of catching up on a job for money and survival, online MBAs provide real relief. With a specially designed curriculum that suits working professionals and executives, the demand for MBA is increasing.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has made online MBA more suitable for everyone. Be it students, professionals, or executives, the flexibility and structure suit all.

“Back in 2016, 57% of online MBA courses increased their application volumes by 50% in comparison to previous years,” quotes the Graduate Management Admission Council.

What drives applicants crazy for an Online MBA course? Let’s discuss!

Potential advantages of an online MBA

India will become the 3rd-largest domestic banking sector, after China and the US by 2050, as reported by PwC. This boom brings along immense scope for those qualified with degrees to tackle niche roles and responsibilities.

Online MBA offers immense flexibility while remaining affordable. Moreover, online MBA gives you access to learning opportunities without any requirements of a CAT score. Therefore, for those disappointed by highly competitive admission criteria in their dream institute, an online MBA course is an excellent choice.

Also, professionals don’t need to quit their jobs for an MBA degree. Online MBA saves time while adding value to candidature. Finally, an online MBA gives you open access to innovative technology and expanding your networks.

Since most employers view MBA as a mark of excellence and competence, here’s what you must know before enrolling in a course.

Ideal features to look for in an Online MBA course?

With the abundant options available in the market, you need to know what prominent features an ideal online MBA course comprises.

Unique Pedagogy: Suppose you choose to make a career in Fintech industry and wish to enroll in an ‘MBA in investment banking program. The curriculum must cover detailed aspects of Investment Banking, Master Accounting, Financial Analysis, Principles of Economics & Markets, Investment Banking Operations & much more!

Industry Partnerships: Choose a program that keeps you updated on market trends and practices. Research how well the program is connected to industry regarding associations with industry leaders for expert guidance and placement assistance.

Recognition: Before choosing a program, cross-check the validity, recognition, and certification from academic institutions and other educational bodies. Also, see if the program partners with renowned universities and organizations for practical sessions.

Career Support: Does the institute provide unparalleled career support and placement opportunities facilitated after completing the course?

Not every institute qualifies on these parameters. Imarticus Learning is one of those few who do! At Imarticus Learning, you can explore several online MBA courses.

Imarticus learning: Gateway to new age careers

Looking for an online MBA course specially designed for Investment Bankers? Imarticus Learning offers an MBA in Investment Banking & Equity Research, covering every New Age Investment Banking Operations paradigm. The coursework gives students in-depth exposure to critical elements of the Investment Banking domain and covers every critical aspect via hands-on training from industry experts.

This course empowers your knowledge with training from industry experts, real-business case studies, tech-enabled projects based on prominent new-age tech tools, and valuable interactions with industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

Distinguishing feature of program:

- Access To 5 LinkedIn Learning Courses

- Online Learning Methodology

- Exclusive Connect to Alumni community

- Extensive student mentorship initiatives

- Dedicated Career Guidance

So, if you plan to transform into a New Age Investment Banking expert, this course must halt your search for a perfect online MBA course that skyrockets your Investment Banking career!

