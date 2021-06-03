Get assured returns and grow your corpus with Bajaj Finance FD

Fixed deposit comes with the assurance of capital safety, even during the times of increasing market volatilities. You can reap the benefit of steady capital appreciation and enjoy the advantages of a safe investment tool with fixed deposits. A substantial amount of money invested in the form of an FD over a significant tenor can yield a sizable maturity amount. This can help you align your financial planning and adjust your financial goals according to the expected interest payouts. While most investors prefer to keep their money invested for the long-term, few others require monetary funds as their regular source of income. Fixed deposit can also be altered according to your financial preferences. With benefits like these, fixed deposit has gained popularity as a convenient investment option that suits the needs of all investors.

Here's why Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit is an ideal choice for investors.

Attractive interest rates

The interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance FD provide great value to the customer. These interest rates go up to 6.50%, with an additional 0.10% benefit for investing online. Additionally, senior citizens can enjoy the benefits of interest rates that touch 6.75%. If you’re looking to accrue more value long-term, these interest rates are extremely advantageous for your financial needs.

Bajaj Finance FD provides attractive FD rates for senior citizens, which is a lucrative option for people in this age group. The table given below is an example to show how you can grow your savings by investing in Bajaj Finance FD for different tenors.

As a senior citizen, if you invest your life savings of, for instance, Rs. 60,00,000 for just 5 years, you stand to gain as much as Rs. 23,17,459 at the end of your tenor. You can also choose to get payouts on a periodic basis, if you’re looking for an investment option that helps you meet your recurring expenses.

Easy loan and withdrawal

Although we make long-term plans to save money to fulfil life goals, it is also important to prepare for an unforeseen emergency that warrants a free flow of cash. Bajaj Finance online FD has got that covered as well. Investors can avail of an easy loan against FD that goes up to 75% of the value of your FD. Additionally, there is a provision for withdrawing money prematurely before the tenor of your FD matures, in order to meet your immediate financial needs.

Safety of investment

Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by CRISIL’s FAAA rating and ICRA’s MAAA rating, both indicative of the highest safety standards for your capital. These markers are strong indicators of the safety of your deposit and hold great value in the investor market.

After careful consideration of the above-mentioned factors, it is safe to say that Bajaj Finance FD offers tremendous value to the investors, while also guaranteeing their money’s safety. You can attract the benefits of lucrative interest rates, periodic payout options, special benefits for senior citizens, and enjoy the guaranteed safety of your deposit. Avoid long wait times, tedious documentation and trips to your closest bank. Open a Bajaj Finance online FD today, and reap the benefits of early planning and adequate savings.

