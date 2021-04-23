Get placed in the finest corporates with GIBS- Top business school with best ROI

India, 23rd April 2021: Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, is a premier institute where every talent is nurtured and every dream is fulfilled. The institute functions on international standards and has been widely recognized as one of the leading B-schools in India, over the years. GIBS has now been considered as the 20th Best B-School for Academics & Placements. In 2021, the institute's placement record has improved with a 23% salary hike and the average has now become 6.30 Lakhs, per annum from 5.35 Lakhs, per annum. The domestic highest package has also increased to 13.5Lakhs per annum from 12.13Lakhs per annum.

GIBS has created a unique world-class finishing school, to work on students who come from varied backgrounds. This is done to resolve the biggest challenge of personality development, which is massively faced by students in this era of social media. The 22 credit worth finishing programme along with campus to corporate programme will ensure that each and every PGDM student becomes “Placement Ready”.

A staunch GIBS Corporate School (GCS) provides assistance to the students on placements, internships, and founding start-ups. A team of trained and talented professionals dedicatedly work towards the complete grooming of each student. All the students undergo career counseling by professional counselors which develop every student’s social and corporate skills. These training sessions ensure that the students are thoroughly prepared to face the upcoming life challenges in their professional as well as personal life.

Placements are an extremely crucial part of GIBS. The institute offers 600+ companies for placement, 150+ companies for internships, and has produced over 10 exceptional startups from the campus. This remarkable association of GIBS with renowned companies like Britania, Wipro, LG, Air India, JW Marriot, Airtel, Amul, and many more is surely a quality batch of excellence. The school keenly focuses on filling the gap between the skills that the students possess and the industrial demands, thus ensuring that these students are ready to start a successful career in their dream organization.

Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director of GIBS says, “We take immense pride in the excellent track record for placements that we offer to our students. Some of the best brands have found our students to be ‘Industry Ready’ while some of the companies are regular for our campus recruitments. The quality that sets GIBS students apart from their peers is that they are a very polished group of students who are ambitious and want to make it large in their professional life. They present themselves very well and they are able to utilize their professional experience to cater themselves to what employers are looking for.”

GIBS offers various innovative programs that go hand in hand with their world-class infrastructure, and that play a significant role for a massive transformation in a student’s life in terms of leadership, excellent communication skills, the latest additional skills, and overall personality development. As envisioned by the founders of GIBS, they definitely strive to transform their talented students into corporate leaders of the future by providing innovative and globally accepted programs in a congenial atmosphere. Their highly innovative programmes are designed for individuals who endeavor to contribute to the sustained development and inclusive growth of the nation and the world at large. GIBS truly creates leaders imbued with a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

