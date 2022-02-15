Get real-life interior design exposure with the new Asense Interior HSR Layout

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio
Published on Feb 15, 2022 07:11 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Month February’2022: Have you also been complaining that your home interiors do not resemble the design in the portfolio images? Brace yourself for a real-world design experience because the HSR branch of Asense is here to change that.

After Whitefield, Asense Interior opened a new branch in HSR. The main idea behind this new branch is to ensure that its potential customers can perceive how their home interior would actually look. 

As compared to the extensive Whitefield branch’s 14000 sqft area manufacturing unit & design studio, the HSR layout is just 5000 sqft. However, as an Experience Centre completely powered by high-tech automation, this area is sufficient enough to cover all kinds of creative elements & home décor materials possible in the design industry.

It is also important to remember that this HSR layout is not just any other traditional interior designer showroom, where a modular kitchen or wooden-finished wardrobe is kept like a product and its left to the imagination of the customers to perceive how it would fit in their respective homes. 

As a result, the old-style showrooms do very little to help the customer get any insight into it. And this is where Asense’s HSR Experience centre differs. Its specifically designed cutting edge technology allows customers to comprehend the nitty-gritties of each design feature, while also providing them a real-world peek as to how it would fit in their homes.

No matter which part of their homes the customers have in their mind, from ultra-modern lamination, acrylic finish to European style duco/Pu finish kitchen to stylish multi-coloured wardrobes to multiple styles of living room partition/divider, this HSR layout encompasses it all.

In addition, the one-of-a-kind Design centre also houses the different patterns for bedroom design for kids, parents, newly married couples, etc. The versatile design aspects of the HSR layout is not limited to merely room designs, it provides numerous customization that suits your personality, choice of colours and themes.

Today Interior designing is no longer considered extravagant. The idea of decorating one’s home on various themes and design ideas has captured the attention of a significant portion of today's homeowners’ population. Asense’s experience is specifically configured to take this idea into consideration.

 

