Get set for MRNAT 2021 for admission to 100+ courses at Manav Rachna

All the higher learning institutes of Manav Rachna (encompassing Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies, Manav Rachna University and Manav Rachna Dental College) have NAAC ‘A’ Grade accreditation — catapulting them to the big leagues of higher education. Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS, Formerly MRIU), Deemed-to-be-University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 has been awarded with QS 5 Star rating for TEACHING, EMPLOYABILITY, ACADEMIC DEVELOPMENT, FACILITIES, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, AND INCLUSIVENESS.

Students looking for pursuing a course at this forward-thinking and innovative institution can enroll for Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test 2021 (MRNAT), which is the baseline qualifier for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Thousands of students across the country attempt the MRNAT exam every year.

Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test 2021 (MRNAT 2021) is a national entrance test for admission to various UG and PG programs at Manav Rachna University (MRU) and Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS). The MRNAT exam for admission to undergraduate programs at Manav Rachna (except B. Arch and BDS) will be conducted across the country on July 10 & 11, 2021.

Admission to more than 100+ specialized courses in Engineering, Law, Education, Computer Applications, Information Technology, Design, Interior Design, Psychology, Allied Health Sciences, Digital Marketing, Physiotherapy, Nutrition & Dietetics, Behavioural and Social Sciences, Business Studies, Commerce, Hotel Management, Media Studies, among others can be availed through a successful score in MRNAT 2021.

The University offers some very futuristic courses in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cloud, DevOps and Automation, Cyber Security & Threat Intelligence, Smart Manufacturing & Automation, Embedded System & VLSI, Digital Marketing, Business Analytics, and Internet of Things. The synergetic relationship model between the institutions and industry has been influencing the innovation culture and academic delivery.

Manav Rachna has associations with Microsoft, Intel, Xebia, Mitsubishi Electric, IBM, Infineon, Amazon Web Services, Altair, Daikin and Quick Heal for academic delivery by industry veterans, internships and curriculum delivery.

As a responsible institution, Manav Rachna offers several scholarships to deserving students. Merit in Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT) 2021 shall also make students eligible for up to 100 percent scholarships through the unique Utkarsh and Uttam schemes.

A simple mantra of success in any exam is Practice, Practice, and More Practice gives you the grip on what to expect, the tricks, and techniques which in turn, will improve your chances to crack it. To make it easy for the aspirants to test their speed and accuracy before attempting the MRNAT 2021 in July, Manav Rachna has also introduced a Sample Paper (https://bit.ly/3dZRm0A) prepared by the team of experienced and qualified faculty members of Manav Rachna.

The entire admission process including counseling sessions with experts, GD/PI, the entrance exam to the enrollment itself has been woven seamlessly onto the online as well as a physical platform to ensure that students can make an informed career choice and pursue a course of their choice at the top-ranked Manav Rachna Universities.

For details, please visit: apply.manavrachna.edu.in