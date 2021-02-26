GetPaying Clients - The key to success for budding digital entrepreneurs
“Set your mind on a definite goal and observe how quickly the world stands aside to let you pass.”
― Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich
If you are a budding young entrepreneur or even a middle aged marketer looking to tumble upon the secret to retain an in-demand career in digital marketing, the key you are looking for, to unlock success in this field is called - GetPayingClients. The brisk and to-the-point nomenclature, should be enough to suggest that this company is in it so that YOU can win it!
Started by a young budding entrepreneur and digital marketer - Pratham Waghmare, this company strives for success of enthusiasts who want to make it big in the world of digital marketing. Pratham’s achievements and accomplishments in the field of digital marketing have been recognised globally by big names like Forbes, America Daily Times, Yahoo Finance and also International Business Times. Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years and is further planning to help more companies get consumers from different channels to use the power of social media and the internet for sustainable growth in sales.
He calls his latest initiative - GetPaying Clients the “No BS Marketing Training” and the alumnus and students bear testimony to the fact that he always delivers on his promise to make you a well paid and happy digital marketer. He has taken his marketing agency from $0 to $200000 in a year and he is more than happy and willing to share his secrets to success with those who are willing to learn.
There is an obvious path that one may take to become a good digital marketer. The path that most enthusiasts take - picking up an online course on various platforms or even a professional degree, to get placed under a good organization in a marketing role. Then working day in and day out, only to get corrected every now and then by your cruel boss! And let’s not forget the slow promotions and pay raises.
Well, what if I told you that it is much easier and much cheaper to get paying clients and also work independently by starting your own marketing agency! Sounds like a lot more work, doesn’t it?! Well, that is what GetPaying Clients is here for, making your life easier, while ensuring good money, if you are willing to put in the kind of hard work and dedication, this profession deserves!
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
