Getting an MBBS admission abroad has never been easier

Every year, more than 15 lakh students appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to get a chance at studying Medical Education, out of which around 50% of candidates qualify. Compare that to the 84,649 medical seats that were available in the 562 medical colleges (286 government + 276 private institutions) around the country in 2020-21, and a large number of students do not get college seats in the country.

Although the number of available seats is increasing every year, the country does not have the resources and the seats available to provide an education in medicine to all applicants. Pursuing a course of MBBS abroad then becomes the only option for such students.

Studying MBBS In Georgia

Medical universities in Georgia strictly adhere to the quality standards set by the WHO and UNESCO. The MD degree of a medical university in Georgia is equivalent to the MBBS degree of India. Once you study MBBS in Georgia and get your MD in medicine, you can also appear for the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) to get your practicing license for the country.

Advantages Of Studying Medicine In Georgia

Studying medicine in Georgia allows you to get high-quality medical education at easily affordable costs. It will also provide you with international exposure to give you valuable insight and experience in your medical career. In addition, regular seminars, conferences, and other medical events will help you gain a lot of information and knowledge on your subjects that will make you better medical experts.

Recognition Of Medical Universities In Georgia

Medical universities in Georgia are recognized by several renowned medical organizations that include:

• National Medical Commission (NMC)

• Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG)

• World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)

• Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER)

• Ministry of Education, Georgia

• World Health Organization (WHO)

And many more.

Important Aspects About Medical Courses In Georgia

• Admission: You must clear your NEET and present the NEET scorecard and certificate along with your Class 10 and 12 mark sheets when applying online. The medical universities in Georgia will review your application and determine your eligibility for an MBBS Admission in Georgia.

• Semesters: Candidates must submit their applications by August. These applications are processed, and the candidates are selected for the MBBS Admission in Georgia in September. The 1st semester begins in October, while the 2nd semester starts in February.

• Duration: Different medical courses have different durations. Courses for Pharmacy (Bachelor) and Nursing (Bachelor) have a period of 4 years. On the other hand, Dentistry (Bachelor) courses are for five years, while an MBBS (Bachelor) course is for six years.

• Fees: Different universities have different fee structures. Typically, MBBS Fees in Georgia could be anywhere between $20,000 and $60,000 for the entire course duration. Other expenses include hostel and food, medical insurance, visa extensions, and additional miscellaneous costs. You can also apply for student scholarships that will reduce your MBBS Fees in Georgia even further.

The state of Georgia is an excellent place for Indian students to study medicine due to its incredible curriculum, expert faculties, and superb facilities.

Studying MBBS In Russia

Obtaining an MBBS degree in Russia can serve as a significant boost to your medical career due to their high-quality medical education programs. Moreover, getting an MBBS Admission in Russia is also relatively easy, making it a great prospect for MBBS aspirants looking for quality education and certification. Russia has several top medical institutes that are recognized worldwide and is one of the best locations for you to get your medical degree.

Advantages Of Studying Medicine In Russia

You do not have to pay large donation amounts to get a Medical Education in Russia. In addition to that, the costs of getting a medical degree from a medical university in Russia are much less when compared to most other countries around the world. The medical education curriculum of Russia is also one of the best in the world and will help you learn all that you need to know in order to become a good doctor with a flourishing practice.

Eligibility For MBBS Admission In Russia

Candidates must meet specific criteria in order to be eligible to study MBBS in Russia. Aspirants must be 17-25 years of age at the time of application. They must clear their Class 12 exams with at least 50% marks from a science-based course and a recognized educational board in India. Their subjects in Class 12 must include Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, and they must score a minimum of 50% in each of these subjects.

Duration and Fees For Medical Courses In Russia

MBBS Fees in Russia are much less when compared to the costs of getting a medical education in most other countries around the world. On average, your tuition fees for studying medicine in Russia could cost you anywhere between $20,000 and $35,000. And if you want to obtain an MBBS degree from the top medical institutes in the country, your tuition fees could rise to somewhere around $40,000-$45,000. You could bring this figure down if you are able to achieve a scholarship from the medical institutes.

In addition, you would also have to calculate the cost of accommodation, food, visa extensions, and other miscellaneous expenses that could accumulate to $2000-$3000 a year on average. A standard MBBS course in Russia takes 6 years, but you may have to spend more years if you are looking for specializations. This means that you would have to spend approximately $12,000-$15,000 on food and accommodation for the entire duration of your medical studies in Russia.

Studying MBBS In Ukraine

Getting an MBBS degree from a medical university in Ukraine has become very popular among medical aspirants in the last few years. Several medical universities are recognized by renowned medical organizations from around the world. These medical institutions help to offer medical education to the many students who are unable to get admissions to the few medical colleges in India that have a very limited number of seats each year.

Advantages Of Studying Medicine In Ukraine

The medical universities in Ukraine have a curriculum that is recognized around the world to be world-class and deliver high standards when it comes to results. In addition to that, a large number of medical institutions in Ukraine feature in the list of top medical institutions around the world. With the widespread recognition of medical universities in the country among top medical organizations in the world, a degree of MBBS in Ukraine can prove very beneficial to your medical career.

Eligibility Criteria For MBBS Admission In Ukraine

In order to be eligible for getting admission to a medical university in Ukraine, you must be at least 17 years old and have passing marks of a minimum of 50% in your Class 12 examinations. You must also have Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as your subjects from a recognized board in India. You also need to clear your NEET and have a valid passport and visa in order to apply for admission into any medical institute in Ukraine.

Duration & Fees For Medical Courses In Ukraine

The duration for a Bachelor's course in MBBS in Ukraine is different for different subjects/courses.

• General medicine: 5 years

• Pharmacy: 5 years

• Nursing: 3-4 years

• Pediatrics: 6 years

• Dentistry: 5 years

Once you get your MBBS (Bachelors) degree, you can also opt for several different specialist courses that also have varying duration.

The standard tuition fees for studying medicine from medical institutions in Ukraine will cost you a total of anywhere between $25,000 and $35,000 for the entire duration of the course. However, the top-tier medical universities may also require you to pay tuition fees of around $40,000 for the total duration. In addition to that, you would also have food and accommodation costs of at least $2000-$2500 per year. You will also have visa extension costs that you need to pay depending on the duration of your student visa as well as the remaining duration of your medical course.

