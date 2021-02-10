GIBS announces early bird admissions till Feb 14, 2021

India, 9th February 2021: Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) has opened applications for its PGDM and BBA courses, 2021. The renowned business school is offering early bird benefits to applicants who apply by February 14. Their first come first serve offer will entail special benefits,which will be communicated by the administration.

GIBS has made the application process easy with just a few clicks involved. Applicants can head over to the official website and click on APPLY ONLINE. The PGDM offered is equivalent to an MBA and is of high value in the market. Candidates can apply based on various competitive exam scores such as CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT and ATMA. A minimum of 50% from any recognized university or institution is mandatory. Furthermore, those with work experience or additional qualifications receive extra weightage in the application process.

The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS have already begun with the early bird benefits ending on 14th February. Candidates who have applied during the offer period will receive a call from the business school for further information on the group discussion and personal interview rounds between 16th and 18th February.

Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director, says, “We are happy to announce that our intake for the PGDM and BBA 2021 courses has officially begun. To provide additional benefits to our applicants, GIBS is providing early-bird benefits to those who apply before 14th of this month. Our swift and efficient admission process provides a hassle-free experience. Furthermore, our PGDM and BBA courses offer high quality and an internationally recognized curriculum. At GIBS, we strive to provide only the finest education.”

The PGDM course offered by the institute includes a plethora of specializations such as Marketing Management, Finance Management, Human Resource Management, International Business Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics Management, and Entrepreneurship Management. All subjects at GIBS are taught in a practical method with an emphasis on workshops, seminars, and training. Furthermore, the PGDM course is recognized and certified by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) while the BBA course is affiliated to Bangalore University. All course material is updated on a regular basis with inputs from industry experts.

To maintain their 100% placement record, GIBS has a dedicated Corporate School (GCS) in charge of assisting students with internships and placements as well as an incubation centre for start-ups. Through their tireless work, GCS is able to rope in more than 600 companies for placements and 150 plus for internships.

GIBS is a business school where talents are nurtured, ambitions cherished, ideas shared and dreams fulfilled. It has maintained a status of distinction by pioneering refined quality of learning, moral upkeep and intellectual support. The institute has been deservedly recognized with numerous national awards and rankings over the years. Their vision is to transform students into future leaders by inculcating the right values and providing the finest experiential learning. The faculty comprises of renowned academicians as well as industry experts and scholars who provide a unique approach to learning. Since its incorporation, the trajectory for GIBS has only been upwards and the institute has established themselves as a prestigious and highly sought after college.

To know more, please visit: GIBS

16 ways, why GIBS stands out as a premium B-School of India

About GIBS

Founded in 2014 in Bangalore, Global Institute of Business Studies is a highly rated and top quality business school in India. The institute focuses on practical learning and providing industry insights. Through its associations with international universities, the college offers numerous learning opportunities.