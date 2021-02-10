IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / GIBS announces early bird admissions till Feb 14, 2021
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
brand post

GIBS announces early bird admissions till Feb 14, 2021

Their first come first serve offer will entail special benefits, which will be communicated by the administration.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST

India, 9th February 2021: Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) has opened applications for its PGDM and BBA courses, 2021. The renowned business school is offering early bird benefits to applicants who apply by February 14. Their first come first serve offer will entail special benefits,which will be communicated by the administration.

GIBS has made the application process easy with just a few clicks involved. Applicants can head over to the official website and click on APPLY ONLINE. The PGDM offered is equivalent to an MBA and is of high value in the market. Candidates can apply based on various competitive exam scores such as CAT, MAT, XAT, GMAT, CMAT and ATMA. A minimum of 50% from any recognized university or institution is mandatory. Furthermore, those with work experience or additional qualifications receive extra weightage in the application process.

The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS have already begun with the early bird benefits ending on 14th February. Candidates who have applied during the offer period will receive a call from the business school for further information on the group discussion and personal interview rounds between 16th and 18th February.

Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Managing Director, says, “We are happy to announce that our intake for the PGDM and BBA 2021 courses has officially begun. To provide additional benefits to our applicants, GIBS is providing early-bird benefits to those who apply before 14th of this month. Our swift and efficient admission process provides a hassle-free experience. Furthermore, our PGDM and BBA courses offer high quality and an internationally recognized curriculum. At GIBS, we strive to provide only the finest education.”

The PGDM course offered by the institute includes a plethora of specializations such as Marketing Management, Finance Management, Human Resource Management, International Business Management, Operations and Supply Chain Management, Business Analytics Management, and Entrepreneurship Management. All subjects at GIBS are taught in a practical method with an emphasis on workshops, seminars, and training. Furthermore, the PGDM course is recognized and certified by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) while the BBA course is affiliated to Bangalore University. All course material is updated on a regular basis with inputs from industry experts.

To maintain their 100% placement record, GIBS has a dedicated Corporate School (GCS) in charge of assisting students with internships and placements as well as an incubation centre for start-ups. Through their tireless work, GCS is able to rope in more than 600 companies for placements and 150 plus for internships.

GIBS is a business school where talents are nurtured, ambitions cherished, ideas shared and dreams fulfilled. It has maintained a status of distinction by pioneering refined quality of learning, moral upkeep and intellectual support. The institute has been deservedly recognized with numerous national awards and rankings over the years. Their vision is to transform students into future leaders by inculcating the right values and providing the finest experiential learning. The faculty comprises of renowned academicians as well as industry experts and scholars who provide a unique approach to learning. Since its incorporation, the trajectory for GIBS has only been upwards and the institute has established themselves as a prestigious and highly sought after college.

To know more, please visit: GIBS

16 ways, why GIBS stands out as a premium B-School of India

About GIBS

Founded in 2014 in Bangalore, Global Institute of Business Studies is a highly rated and top quality business school in India. The institute focuses on practical learning and providing industry insights. Through its associations with international universities, the college offers numerous learning opportunities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Dr M Y Khan
Dr M Y Khan
brand post

ARKangel Hospitals to launch medical services in two top cities of India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The hospital management will be building one of the largest stand-alone, public/private sector 500-bedded hospital in Bengaluru and Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
He is currently an active social media star who has thousands of followers across various social media platforms.
brand post

Actor, model and content creator, Maanu Malik, is an emerging artist

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • With such a charismatic appearance and a humble personality, it is hard to say that anybody could resist themselves from watching his videos and going through his posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
The admission process for PGDM and BBA programmes at GIBS has already begun with the early bird benefits ending on February 14.(GIBS)
brand post

GIBS announces early bird admissions till Feb 14, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Their first come first serve offer will entail special benefits, which will be communicated by the administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Narender Singh
Dr. Narender Singh
brand post

Narender Singh revolutionising the Canadian Immigration environment

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Today, Narender's organisation, yciCanada Immigration Services is following the same mission to help as many worthy people to get their Immigration work done with ease and at affordable rates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
With high patients influx of approximately 15000 patients/month at I.T.S Dental College, Ghaziabad and exposure to all latest technologies and infrastructure the postgraduate students imbibe exceptional clinical skills and comprehensive clinical exposure along with academic excellence so as to meet the current demands of modern dental practice.
brand post

Dentistry is evolving as a preferred profession

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • I.T.S Dental College, Muradnagar, Ghaziabad is NAAC "A" grade reaccredited institute and has been a pioneer and national leader in Dental Education for the past 20 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
Navi Grewal, an Indian entrepreneur and owner of the Digital Marketing firm Ghost Media Pvt. Ltd, is working towards transforming the digital marketing world.(Navi Grewal)
brand post

Navi Grewal, one of India's youngest digital marketers & entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:27 PM IST
A multifaceted digital marketer transforms the traditional marketing world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
UL supporting domestic manufacturers, importers and assemblers of drones to get their products tested and certified.(UL)
brand post

UL approved to test and certify civilian drones in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:11 PM IST
Local testing supports efforts to drive India’s leadership in commercial drone use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talha Nasir
Talha Nasir
brand post

Talha Nasir, a successful Dubai-based entrepreneur believes in hard work

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Nasir has invested a substantial amount of time, power, and money over the past six years in Dubai to turn his companies into the prosperous organisations they are today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
Sahil Khan, owner, Divine Nutrition
brand post

Hiren Desai & Sahil Khan bring USA FDA registered supplements brand to India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Divine Nutrition is first and the only Indian brand to be approved by both FSSAI and FDA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
Yogesh Batra and Akshay Singh
brand post

Yogesh Batra & Akshay Singh are flag bearers of successful, new-age marketing

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST
Yogesh Batra is just a 21-year-old and comes from Sonipat , Haryana. He is pursuing his B.Tech in Computer Science while Akshay Singh is doing his MBBS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
Speakers for the first day of the summit. (Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management )
brand post

Tattv ’21 greeted with fervour amongst operations professionals

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Tattv, a convention organized by SIOM, Nashik, gave an insight into the field of Operations
READ FULL STORY
Close
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
NutriBears Gummies are scientifically formulated to cater to the specific needs of growing children and young adults.( NutriBears Gummies)
brand post

NutriBears' Gummies makes its digital debut and moms can't stop raving about it

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:20 PM IST
NutriBears Gummies are nutritional gummy vitamins, made with natural ingredients and endorsed by paediatricians since 2012.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
Converge Biotech is a leading healthcare company based at Hyderabad, having a nationwide presence.(Converge Biotech)
brand post

Converge Biotech ties up with OncoDNA to personalize cancer care in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 PM IST
OncoDNA’s solutions are designed to guide oncologists in the selection of the most appropriate treatments based on the specific tumor profile of a patient.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhupad Mishra
Prabhupad Mishra
brand post

Tapestry of Life Candences

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • The popular book from Prabhupad Mishra is gaining popularity amongst the youth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludo Pro Action on Google.(Boltd)
Ludo Pro Action on Google.(Boltd)
brand post

Now just say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to get the game started

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:05 PM IST
Ludo Pro can be played with voice in single-player mode or up to 4 friends can play with each other on the same device.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP