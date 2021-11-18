GIBS ranked as 19th Best B School of Eminence in India by CSR magazine

Keeping up with its winning tradition, the Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS) Bangalore, has achieved another milestone. Competition Success Review (CSR), one of India's most popular magazines for competitive preparation of students, has released its latest ranking for B Schools in India. GIBS is ranked 19th in this ranking in the Best B School of Eminence category. Not only this, GIBS has been ranked 12th in the Best B Schools of Karnataka. GIBS further improved its quality standards even in the challenging circumstances of recent times. As a result of this, its ranking has advanced more than in previous years.

Competition Success Review (CSR) releases its rankings for B schools in India every year. For this, it follows a standard procedure. In a calendar year, CSR evaluates institutions on several specific parameters for this ranking. These include: Physical & Academic Infrastructure, Faculty, Publications, Research, Consultancy, Admission, Curriculum & Delivery System, Placement (Domestic & International), USP, Social Responsibility, Networking & Industry Surface, etc.

At a time when the entire world economy was affected, GIBS maintained the tradition of 100% placement. It also ensured that students get the summer-internships. Apart from this, many programmes were run continuously for the all-round development of the students. Keeping in view the need of the hour, advanced skill-based programmes were continuously introduced and it was ensured that the students were ready for every possible challenge.

The achievements belong not only to the current students of GIBS, but the role of global alumni has been commendable. GIBS’ International Business Network ensures that every talented student has ample opportunities to shine. Apart from these, many unique programmes were also conducted to fast-track the all-around development of students and keep them in a positive mindset.

This ranking is the result of the concerted effort of the management, faculty, students and all the associates. There is no success without concerted efforts and GIBS strongly believes in this. GIBS would like to use this opportunity to express gratitude to each and every GIBains for their contributions and unwavering support. GIBS would like to ensure that the Quality Mission continues unabated.

A special mention is needed for the unique curriculum of GIBS. The PGDM course at GIBS, Bangalore, is counted among the best courses for MBA. The speed and tenacity with which GIBS has been running programs for all-around development of students is expected to be reflected in the coming days in the form of better rankings.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.