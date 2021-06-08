GIBS spreading the light of knowledge with informative and engaging events

India, 7th June 2021: Global Institute of Business Studies (GIBS), Bangalore, has effectively constructed its very own recognition as one of the topmost business schools in India. GIBS is known as an Institute of International Educational Standards, which very well abides by its motto - Where abilities are nurtured, goals are cherished, thoughts are shared and dreams are fulfilled. GIBS is ranked among the pinnacle Business Schools in the country.

The institute is known for its out-of-the-box approach of ensuring that the students are on top of their game and have a successful future ahead. Adhering to this approach, they arrange various webinars, panel discussions and many such events on a regular basis. Renowned professors and prominent professionals from the industry join these events, addressing the students and providing insightful information to guide them towards the right career path. The one-on-one interaction with these industry experts, help students decide their career goals and objectives in the right manner.

GIBS has always tried to understand each of their student’s problems related to academics and accordingly tried to enlighten them by arranging several informative events with various academic scholars from around the globe.

GIBS recently organised a webinar on the topic “Spinner Innovation: understanding how to analyse the propensity to innovate” by Mr. Ronnie Figueiredo, Portugal, on 4th June 2021. This webinar was held for students to gain extra knowledge on spinner innovation. The webinar provided students with an immense amount of knowledge about the topic and increased their inquisitiveness to innovate. The entire webinar was extremely informative as well as engaging.

There are many instances, when students face difficulty in understanding a particular topic and hence, they are left with no knowledge about that topic. GIBS provides students with great exposure to various industrial topics which are explained by industry experts themselves. Apart from academic webinars, GIBS also held events on non-academic topics for additional knowledge and enlightenment. This is how the institute provides free knowledge via world-class webinars & panel discussions with top experts from the Corporate world, Top Universities, Foreign land and various other prominent industries. Over the period of time, GIBS has held many such productive and enlightening events. Some of them are mentioned below.

Panel Discussion on Design Thinking is Imperative to a Successful Management Career by Industry Experts. This panel discussion highlighted work methods that can assist us systematically extract, teach, examine and practice those human-targeted strategies to remedy issues in an innovative and modern way. The panel discussions threw light on how and why design thinking is crucial for a successful management career. This engaging panel discussion took place on 25th May 2021.

International level webinar on MANAGERIAL SKILLS REQUIRED TO HANDLE CROSS-CULTURAL TEAMS by Mr. Michael Wenani Nielsen, Denmark: This international webinar by Mr. Michael Wenani Nielsen talked about how to manage a cross-cultural team. He shared some of his brilliant strategies, which are, knowing each team member, adopting flexibility, encouraging some team making activities, creating a structure for success, addressing a conflict as soon as possible, creating cross-cultural awareness programmes and so on.. The webinar was held on 15th May 2021.

National Level Webinar on What HR expects from the Future Managers by Mr. Giri Narayan G – Senior HR Professional & OD Consultant: In this national level webinar done by Mr. Giri Narayan G, Mr. Giri talks about HR’s expectations from the Future Managers. He wants the future managers to motivate the team, modelling the work behaviour & putting the best interest of the team, rather than his own.

GIBS truly believes in transforming its students into upcoming corporate leaders by providing them with the right exposure to these eminent industry experts. Every student of GIBS will carry a great amount of knowledge, confidence and zest, making them the best candidates for tomorrow’s upcoming leaders.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.