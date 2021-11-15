Gintaa, an e-commerce plus platform is aiming big on the online retailing sector

Gintaa- a brand of Ascon Softech India Pvt Ltd, is a new start-up aiming big on the online retailing sector set to change the dynamics of e-Commerce business. The newly launched from Bengaluru, this start-up is all set to change the dynamics of the e Commerce business.

Gintaa is aimed at cashing in on the growing e Commerce business in India with a steady growth of 50-60% over the years.

Director & CEO Soham Jaiswal says, “gintaa shall offer an in-built mechanism which shall have a unique rating system for its sellers, service providers, buyers as well as end users, thereby negating any possibility of fraudulent usage of the platform. gintaa is backed by a retinue of features such as multi logistic partners apart from the India Post thereby ensuring reach to the farthest corners of the land, insured deliveries thereby providing a guarantee of safety for its users, constant system up gradation to minimise possibilities of technical glitches, and a dedicated team providing a complete 24x7 analysis thereby giving it a platinum edge.” The philosophy of the company is JOIN ACT & GROW. gintaa provides solutions for Business to Business (B2B) transactions; Business to Consumer (B2C) transactions; Consumer to Business (C2B) transactions; Consumer to Consumer (C2C) transactions.”

Elaborating on the e-commerce platform, Chairman & Managing Director of Ascon Softech India Pvt Ltd, Mr Laxman Jaiswal said, “The unique part of gintaa are features like gintaa Auction, a space for collectors and antiquarians by getting maximum and real value for their valuable product through bidding on gintaa Auction; gintaa Junction which will help the buyers and sellers to fix a meeting point where it will be convenient for both the parties to discuss the products and maximize safety; gintaa Exchange which shall helps connect with someone who wants exactly what one is ready to give, and has exactly what one wants in return; gintaa Authentication - Too many passwords can also make one feel dizzy; here we are redefining the concept of password with OTP (One-Time-Password); gintaa Commission which shall help solve people’s problems and contributes towards growth. We charge zero commission on all transactions; gintaa Barter bringing back the traditional system where people can exchange products or services with product and and services, not in any order. Because there is always someone who needs what another does not and gintaa Ads providing the best reach for one’s product or service given their advertisement spends.”

Gintaa, backed by the experise of ex IIT and ISI professionals, is an easy to use platform wherein creating and posting one’s listed offerings to anyone is simple, it shall fetch the best matches with gintaa's unique and advanced with exciting offers from other users and make your offer and finally communicate directly with the other user, accept and close transaction successfully

gintaa shall truly be a revolution in eCommerce and will change the way of selling goods and services online at www.gintaa.com.

gintaa is now available on IoS and Android platforms as well as Google play store.

