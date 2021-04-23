Give your business the Emaar Business District 114 advantage

Did you miss the chance to invest into Emaar Business District EBD65? Worry no more as Emaar India presents another limited-window opportunity to own a commercial spot in Gurugram’s latest hotspot in the offing – Emaar Business District 114 (EBD 114).

EBD114 is being designed to be a hotspot to forge new business relationships as well as meet and greet your friends and family for that much needed rejuvenation! Much on the lines of EBD65, this complex will also be developed on a shop-cum-office (SCO) model with low rise structures built with a lot of open spaces and common congregation spots.

EBD 114 is being built to inspire, with green spaces living the avenues, sculptures to add an element of panache, a large fountain plaza, an amphitheatre and a gathering plaza. Small seating areas will be created throughout the space for people to come together, greet and meet! Also planned a food truck zone where you can grab a bite after a long day at work.

Understandably, these plots can be custom-built to suit the diverse requirements of retail and office spaces. The SCO plots available can go up to five levels with ground plus four floors format.

The neighbourhood boasts of a flourishing community of more than 25,000 families, and an ecosystem comprising of elite schools, five-star hotels and the finest residential developments.

The pulsating business hub offers the best of Delhi and Gurgaon due to its strategic location, just off the Dwarka expressway, which is primed for exponential commercial and residential growth. Emaar Business District 114, also known as EBD114 (RERA Reg. No. RC/REP/HARERA/GGM/451/183/2021/19 - dated 19.04.2021), is in close proximity to Dwarka Expressway, which by dint of being well-connected to NH48, provides seamless access to all parts of Gurugram and New Delhi.

The area is slated to be the new epicentre of Gurgaon, making EBD 114 an ideal investment opportunity for everyone. It offers a great environment to ‘shop, meet, rise’ and is being predestined to become a socialising hub for working professionals and leisure seekers alike, who can come here to shop, dine and unwind! The performance plaza has the capacity to host large scale cultural or fashion events or lively fairs or artisanal markets, where hundreds of people from the vibrant local community can get an opportunity to come together.

The SCO plots are available in varied formats to suit different user requirements. Smartly sized between 89.47 sq. mts. and 183.95 sq. mts., these SCO plots are suitable for those who like to craft their spaces in modular formats. Ample parking space and beautiful surroundings are planned to ensure that EBD114 is markedly above the ordinary.

EBD 114 comes right after EBD65, which received a phenomenal market response and emerged as the HT Real Estate Titans winner in ‘Iconic Commercial Project Concept.’

About the makers:

Founded in 1997, Emaar has created exceptional landmarks across the hospitality and retail spaces in over 10 countries and 36 markets. The group is a pioneer in shaping skylines and lifestyles worldwide, developing vibrant landmarks that have redefined real estate across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe, the USA and Canada. Emaar's iconic project, the Burj Khalifa, renowned the world over, and vast scale of operations, have made it one of the world's leading and most-respected real estate companies.

Its Indian counterpart, Emaar India, was established in 2005 as a luxury real estate developer with a mix of residential and commercial projects spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Mohali, Lucknow, Indore, Jaipur and Coimbatore. Offerings include from across residential and commercial developments, plotted and constructed units, luxury residences to independent villas.

Commercial projects in the NCR include Capital Tower, MG Road, Emerald Plaza and Palm Square. Residential projects in the NCR include Emaar Digi Homes, Palm Heights, Palm Select and Emerald Classic, to name a few.

To know more about Emaar Business District 114, please contact 08046971817 or visit http://emaar-ebd114.com/