Give Your Home a Make-Over with Trendy & Earthy Designs by WoodenStreet

WoodenStreet is a Make-in-India brand that delivers a unique combination of modern luxurious designs blended with durable & reliable furnishing.

WoodenStreet is a brand that has revolutionized how people used to shop for furniture that looks beautiful and compliments their home decor. It was established back in 2015 with a vision of bringing a change in the wood furniture market. Mr. Lokendra Singh Ranawat(CEO, Co-founder), Mr. Virendra Singh Ranawat (Co-founder), Mr. Dinesh Pratap Singh (Co-founder), & Mr. VikasBaheti (Co-founder) began their entrepreneurial journey with WoodenStreet and created a brand that is true to its niche and caters to all the groups of the society.

The story behind the brand comes from Mr. Lokendra Singh Ranawat, who first noticed the gap between the consumer needs for quality furniture and the options available in the market. “It was surprising to see that a nation like ours, which is known for its exclusive heritage and designs, had no brand to represent the quality of Indian craftsmen. The problem was not with the designs and material; it was how people shopped home furniture. The options were not of par quality, and the process was unnecessarily lengthy and complex. Identifying the demand of consumers in the market and to offer affordable luxury furniture to a common Indian household, we started our brand through an online platform, and since then we have never looked back”, shared Mr. Lokendra on being asked about the origin of the company. Today, that single online store has turned into one of the country's most extensive omnichannel networks, capturing 20+ cities with 35+ experience stores and 100+ delivery centres across the country.

Having some of the most delicate woodwork that caters to all the groups of consumers in the market, WoodenStreet is home to an astonishing product portfolio of 700,000+sustainably sourced and locally manufactured products, ranging from exquisite sofas to ergonomically designed study tables. “Our platform has been an open house for all those who look for something elegant, suits their taste, and effectively priced. Our exclusive collection of sofas, chairs, dining sets, double beds, and study tables are all designed according to the requirement of the consumers. So far, our customers love the experience.” said the CEO about the product portfolio.

The extravagant furnishing brand is dedicated to bringing the best of both worlds, quality products, and affordability to every household in the country, livening up the aesthetics while keeping the interests of the consumers intact. From manufacturing plants to delivery centres, WoodenStreet is a self-reliant brand with a team of 1000+ employees working on bringing the quality and smooth finishes of imported furnishing in the reach of the common person.

As far as the future of WoodenStreet is concerned, they have been working on an offline expansion plan in tier II and tier III cities and aim to inaugurate 100 stores across the country in the next 12 months. 40-50% of stores will be in tier II & tier III cities. The brand is eyeing the target of a minimum of ₹500Cr in revenue from this expansion. The brand will bring a better way for people to experience the serenity of their exquisite range of products through their advanced experience stores.

