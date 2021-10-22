Give your medical & engineering dreams a right start with ANTHE 2021

Following your dreams is usually easier said than done. It not only requires persistence, determination and hard work but also someone who believes in your dreams and would envision the journey with you. Someone who would guide you, mentor you and help give your dreams a right start.

Aakash is back with Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2021 to give your dreams a right start.

ABOUT ANTHE

ANTHE or Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam is a national level scholarship exam that helps students take the first step towards their goal of becoming a doctor or an engineer by providing them with an opportunity to get up to 100% Scholarship and Cash Awards. ANTHE helps students identify their potential at an All India Level and prepare under the expert guidance of Aakash BYJU'S, one of India’s largest and trusted test preparatory service providers which brings with it a rich legacy of 33 years backed with cutting-edge technology, thereby giving classroom learning a digital edge.

Appearing for ANTHE can thus be a life-transforming event for a student who aspires to be a Doctor or an Engineer. Take the case of Anas Nasim from Varanasi, who was a 3 Year classroom student at Aakash BYJU’S NEET prep course and appeared for NEET in 2021 and achieved a 700+ score. His journey into the world of competitive exams started with ANTHE which he attempted in class 10, where he managed to get up to 100 % scholarship. In his words “that was the time when I felt that I wanted to crack it and achieve something.”

ANTHE 2021 EXAM DETAILS

ANTHE 2021 will be conducted in both Online & Offline Modes. Students have the option to choose either of the two modes. The Online Mode will enable students to appear for ANTHE 2021 from the comfort and safety of their homes. On choosing the offline mode students can appear for ANTHE 2021 at physical centres and take the test in pen and paper-based format.

ANTHE 2021 Exam Details

WHY SHOULD YOU CHOOSE ANTHE 2021?

- Get Up to 100% Scholarship & Cash Awards

- Stand a chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to NASA

- Access to FREE School Booster Course (Powered by Meritnation)

- Get an All India Rank

HOW TO PREPARE FOR ANTHE 2021?

-Start Early

When it comes to preparing for ANTHE or any exam, it is always better to start early than struggle at the last moment. Starting your preparation early not only helps you organize your studies better but also gives you ample time to dig deep into the concepts. You can strategically plan for the exam and cover the syllabus at a steady pace, without having to rush.

-Understand the Syllabus & Exam Pattern with ANTHE Sample Papers

Knowing the syllabus and exam pattern is a prerequisite to understanding and preparing for ANTHE or any other examination. ANTHE 2021 will be based on the NCERT syllabus of your respective class. However, the question pattern will differ. To help you, Aakash, BYJU’S has prepared ANTHE Sample Papers for you. A thorough analysis of the available ANTHE Sample Papers will help you understand the pattern of the exam and the kind of questions are asked, thereby giving you an edge over others. To download ANTHE Sample Papers, click here.

-Make a Study Plan

Planning ahead and following a study plan keeps you organised by helping you set goals and achieve them. Understanding that the Term Exam will be happening during the same time, it is helpful to plan your studies in advance. Following a study, the schedule is also a great way to fend off procrastination if you are one of those who wait until the last minute. That said, there is nothing that improves productivity than a study schedule.

-Strong Subject Knowledge

Good command over the subject is necessary to ace ANTHE. While studying from the NCERT textbooks and other study materials, emphasis should be laid on conceptual and application-based learning that encourages a greater understanding of concepts that can be incorporated to tackle difficult areas. You should have a deep understanding of the subject and should be thorough with the theoretical aspects because as said, the race is half won if your fundamentals and concepts are clear.

-Evaluate Your Preparation Level with ANTHE Mock Tests

Self-assessing your preparation level is very important. It helps gauge your competitive strength and gives you a fair and valid idea of whether your preparation is thorough or not and if you need to brace up for the tough challenge ahead. Mock Tests help you identify your weaknesses and work on them. Apart from that, solving mock tests helps you complete all the questions in the given time frame, improves your speed and accuracy and builds your confidence to crack the eventual test up ahead. To aid your preparation, Aakash has come up with a unique Mock Test Series for ANTHE test takers. These tests are a replica of the actual ANTHE exam and will help you practice well for ANTHE 2021.

